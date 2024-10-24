NationalPolitics

Arvind Kejriwal to campaign for INDIA bloc candidates in Maharashtra, Jharkhand

Arvind Kejriwal will campaign on the seats, where his appeal would translate into votes for INDIA Bloc, especially on urban seats, says source.



Published: October 24, 2024 12:51 PM IST

By ANI

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will campaign for INDIA bloc candidates in Maharashtra and Jharkhand said sources. As per the sources Arvind Kejriwal is likely to campaign on assembly seats where AAP has a volunteer base and where the MVA candidates don’t have a controversial background.

“Shiv Sena-UBT and NCP-SP have approached Aam Aadmi Party for Arvind Kejriwal to campaign in Maharashtra. Kejriwal is likely to campaign on assembly seats where AAP has a volunteer base and where the MVA candidates don’t have a controversial background. In addition to Kejriwal, other senior AAP leaders will also campaign for MVA candidates,” sources said. Kejriwal is also likely to campaign for JMM candidates in Jharkhand.

“Arvind Kejriwal will campaign on the seats, where his appeal would translate into votes for INDIA Bloc, especially on urban seats,” as per sources.

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in March this year, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, came out of Tihar Jail last month, after being granted bail by the Supreme Court. After coming out, in a surprising move, the AAP national convenor announced his resignation from the CM post, and said he won’t take the position, till the public gives him the “certificate of honesty” by making AAP victorious again in the assembly elections next year.

The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23. The main electoral contest will be between two alliances, namely the Mahayuti – comprising BJP, Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde). The other alliance is the MVA – comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar).

The Assembly elections in Jharkhand will be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23. In Jharkhand, the BJP will be contesting the upcoming assembly elections in alliance with the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). On the other hand, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Rashtriya Janata Dal, and the Congress are contesting the election together. 





