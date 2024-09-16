Home

Arvind Kejriwal to hold key meeting with AAP leaders over next Delhi CM face | LIVE UPDTAES

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with ministers Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi during AAP workers’ meeting, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday will crucial meetings with senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders over the next CM face. Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has already reached the CM residence and held a meeting with Kejriwal. On Sunday, Kejriwal announced that he would resign after two days and sought early polls in the national capital while vowing not to sit in the chief minister’s chair till people give him a “certificate of honesty”.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) described the AAP supremo’s move as “drama” and a “confession of crime” and wondered whether he has offered to quit because of infighting within his party.

Kejriwal, who was released on bail from Tihar Jail on Friday in a graft case linked to the alleged Delhi excise scam, said he would hold a meeting of the AAP MLAs in a couple of days and one of his party colleagues would take over as the chief minister.

The AAP national convener, who arrived at the party headquarters here along with his wife Sunita to address party workers, said he would become the chief minister and Manish Sisodia his deputy “only when people say that we are honest”.

Sisodia got bail in the excise policy case last month.

Who will succeed Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi Chief Minister?

Following Kejriwal’s surprise announcement, the names of his wife Sunita and Delhi ministers Atishi and Gopal Rai are doing the rounds as his probable replacement.

The Delhi Assembly’s term ends on February 23 next year and the polls are expected to be held sometime early February. Seeking a referendum on his politics of honesty, Kejriwal pointed out that Delhi will go to polls in a few months.

“I am going to resign after two days and ask people whether I am honest. I want to appeal to the public, if you think Kejriwal is honest, vote for me. If you think Kejriwal is guilty, do not vote for me. Every vote of yours will be a certificate of my honesty,” he said.

The chief minister said the Delhi Assembly election is due in February but he demands that it be held in November, along with the Maharashtra polls.

“I will only sit in the chief minister’s chair after the people give me a certificate of honesty. I want to give ‘agnipariksha’ (trial by fire) after coming out of jail…. When Lord Ram returned from his exile after 14 years, Sita Maiyya had to undergo ‘agnipariksha’. I have come out of jail and I am ready to undergo agnipariksha,” he said.











