Arvind Kejriwal to resign as Delhi Chief Minister today, to meet LG VK Saxena at 4.30 PM | LIVE UPDATES

live

The AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had said he would become chief minister and Manish Sisodia his deputy “only when people say we are honest”.

Arvind Kejriwal Resignation News: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will tender his resignation today after meeting Lt Governor VK Saxena at 4:30 pm on Tuesday. Saxena has given Kejriwal appointment for a meeting at 4:30 pm on Tuesday. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had earlier said Kejriwal sought time for a meeting with the lieutenant governor on Tuesday and was likely to tender his resignation. The AAP supremo had said he would become chief minister and Manish Sisodia his deputy “only when people say we are honest”. “The chief minister has sought time from Saxena for a meeting on Tuesday. He is likely to tender his resignation,” the party said earlier.

Days after being released from Tihar jail on bail in the excise policy case, the AAP national convenor said on Sunday that he would resign within 48 hours and sought early polls in Delhi. He vowed not to sit in the chief minister’s chair till people gave him a “certificate of honesty”.

Arvind Kejriwal Resignation LIVE UPDATES

LG VK Saxena has given Kejriwal an appointment for a meeting at 4:30 pm on Tuesday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Lt Governor VK Saxena at 4:30 pm on Tuesday, during which he is likely to tender his resignation.












