Arvind Kejriwals Doppelganger Spotted In Gwalior, Internet Asks Where is Muffler

Viral: Arvind Kejriwal’s Doppelganger Spotted In Gwalior, Internet Asks ‘Where is Muffler’

Arvind Kejriwal’s Doppelganger Spotted In Gwalior.(Photo Credit: Instagram foodyvishal)

Viral Video Today: The idea of having a doppelganger is intriguing. To have someone who looks exactly like you yet is completely unrelated to each other. It is believed that everybody has seven doppelgangers in the world. This time, a food blogger has found uncanny similarities and slight resemblances between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and a Gwalior-based ‘chaat‘ stall owner.

The video begins with a street vendor who resembles Arvind Kejriwal selling delicious ‘chaat’ on the streets of Gwalior. The vendor was dressed similarly to the politician, including the iconic Kejriwal glasses, cap, and sweater. “While Delhi’s Kejriwal has made many things free for citizens, Gwalior’s Kejriwal believes in quality,” the vlogger can be heard saying in the video.

In response, the vendor smiled and stated that he sells the best quality ‘chaat’ in Gwalior at an affordable price. He showed the menu card, which stated that samosas and ‘kachoris‘ were only priced at Rs 10, while ‘palak chaats’ and ‘dahi bhallas’ were priced at Rs 20. The short clip was shared on Instagram by Foody Vishal on January 23.

“Arvind kejriwal selling chat in Gwalior,” reads the caption alongside the video. Till now, the viral video has received over 101,559 likes and several comments.

WATCH DLEHI CM ARVIND KEJRIWAL’s DOPPELGANGER HERE

The street vendor’s striking resemblance has left people in awe, and they have flooded the comment section with hilarious remarks. “I think and hope so his business change into Franchise and the cost stays the same, these are the lowest cost of these things I’ve seen so far and they are looking really good, hope what he is doing gets change into that,” wrote one Instagram user. “It first looked like Snapchat filter,” added another user. A third user commented, “When delhi and Punjab people don’t vote to aam admit party.” A fourth user added, “Where is muffler.” When iitian follow his real passion,” a fifth user expressed.



