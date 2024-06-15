Arvind Kejriwals Wife Told To Take Down His Court Address Video In Excise Policy Case

Home

Arvind Kejriwal’s Wife Told To Take Down His Court Address Video In Excise Policy Case

(ANI)

The Delhi High Court has issued a directive to Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, instructing her to take down a video of court proceedings that she shared on social media. The video in question showcased Kejriwal personally addressing the court subsequent to his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged liquor policy scam. A bench of Justices Neena Bansal and Amit Sharma was hearing a PIL demanding action against her and several others for allegedly recording trial court proceedings during the Chief Minister’s address following his arrest.

The court’s order also extends other individuals who have disseminated the video, mandating them to remove it from their social media platforms. The recordings were reportedly circulated on various social media channels. The case is slated for its next hearing on July 9.

Filed by Delhi-based lawyer Vaibhav Singh, the PIL requests the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate and register an FIR against those involved in the alleged recording and dissemination of the court proceedings.

The plea argues that these actions put the trial court judge’s life at risk.

Singh’s petition names several individuals, including Akshay Malhotra, social media user Nagrik-India Jeetega, Promila Gupta, Vineeta Jain, and Dr Arunesh Kumar Yadav.

The petition claims they willfully disobeyed the Video Conferencing Rules set by the high court.

“Several members of the Aam Aadmi Party, along with other opposition party members, intentionally and deliberately recorded audio and video of the court proceedings with the willful intention to malign and manipulate the court proceedings,” states the plea.

The PIL alleges a preplanned conspiracy orchestrated by CM Kejriwal and his party members to record and share the court proceedings. It calls for a thorough investigation to identify and punish those responsible for the unauthorised recordings.

The petition also seeks punishment for the alleged contemnors under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, and strict penalties for violating the Delhi High Court’s VC Rules 2021.

Furthermore, the plea asks for directions to social media platforms to prevent unauthorised recordings and their dissemination, and to impose penalties on any individual or entity that fails to comply with these directions.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in the money laundering case stemming from the Delhi excise policy 'scam' on March 21 and has been lodged in Tihar jail under in judicial custody.












