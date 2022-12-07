Wednesday, December 7, 2022
HomeNationalAryan Khan All Set To Debut In Bollywood, SRK Says 'Can’t Wait...
National

Aryan Khan All Set To Debut In Bollywood, SRK Says ‘Can’t Wait To Watch Your Film’

admin
By admin
0
21


Author and screenwriter Vilal Siddiqui wrote on Aryan’s post – The series is still pending, my friend. Now it is being expected that whether Aryan is going to direct the web series as well? However, to know more about this, we will have to wait a little longer.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is all set to make his big debut in Bollywood. On Tuesday, Aryan shared a post on Instagram where a script was put on the table. Alongside the picture, Aryan Khan wrote that he has finished writing for his debut directorial project. “Wrapped with the writing… can’t wait to say action,” Aryan caption the post which had the script’s picture. While the superstar showered his love and blessings on his son, Shah Rukh Khan’s wittiness was unmissable in his replies. Parents Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan too commented with excitement.

Written by- Ananya




Published Date: December 7, 2022 4:55 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022
Next article
Ateneo knocks out Adamson to set up UAAP Finals rematch vs UP
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
21
Previous article
LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022
Next article
Ateneo knocks out Adamson to set up UAAP Finals rematch vs UP
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677