As Delhi Air Pollution Rises, Randeep Guleria Has This Advice For People With Lung, Heart Issues

Delhi Air Pollution Latest Update: As the air pollution level in the national capital has entered severe category, former AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria suggested advice for children and elderly people with heart and lung issues.

Terming air pollution a silent killer, Dr Guleria said children, elderly people and those with respiratory, cardiovascular and other health problems to avoid outdoor activities and stay indoors as much as possible. He also asked them to wear mask while going out during the day.

“Children, elderly & those whose lungs & hearts are weak, they should not go to such places where there is pollution. If you want to go, go during day when there is sunlight & wear a mask. We can call air pollution a silent killer,” said Dr Randeep Guleria, Former AIIMS director, ANI tweeted.

The advice from Dr Guleria comes as the national capital topped the list almost every year among the many Indian cities gasping for breath after the Diwali festival celebrations.

Earlier in the day, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 426 (severe) at 9:30 AM, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI above 400 is considered ‘severe’ and can affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing illnesses.

Taking preventive measures, the Kejriwal government earlier in the day announced shutting of factories and construction sites, restricted diesel-run vehicles and deployed water sprinklers and anti-smog guns .

The Delhi government also closed primary schools and restricted outdoor activity for older students as the air quality index exceeded 470.

On Thursday, schools shifted to online classes up to the eighth grade in Noida and Greater Noida.



