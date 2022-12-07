Wednesday, December 7, 2022
AS IT HAPPENED | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: BJP’s Ritesh Suji Reigns Supreme at Welcome Colony

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Delhi is all set for the counting of votes in the Delhi MCD Elections 2022, with officials saying 42 centres have been set up for the exercise which will begin at 8 AM. This time, the MCD election was largely touted as a three-way contest among a spirited AAP, a confident BJP and a hopeful Congress. The winning or losing trends will emerge in an hour or so after the counting starts, however, the final results for Wazirpur, Welcome Colony, West Patel Nagar, Yamuna Vihar, Zakir Nagar are expected to be clear by noon.

 



