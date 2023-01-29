National

As It Happened | GER Vs BEL: Germany Beat Belgium 5-4 (SO) To Lift Hockey World Cup 2023

Full Time: GER 3-3 BEL

Shoot-out:
BEL : ✅ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌
GER : ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌✅ ✅

GERMANY ARE THE CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!

Germany get the better of the defending champions Belgium in the shoot-outs and win their 3rd FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup title!#HWC2023

— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) January 29, 2023





