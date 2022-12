AS IT HAPPENED | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test, Day 5

What a win for India and all it took was 50 minutes on the final day at Chattogram. The KL Rahul-led side has won the Chattogram Test by 188 runs to take an unassailable 1-0 lead. It has been an allround show from the visitors. A win like this would give them massive confidence heading into the next Test.

HIGHLIGHTS | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 5, Score: Follow over-by-over updates and commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.





Source link