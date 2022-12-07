Wednesday, December 7, 2022
HomeNationalAS IT HAPPENED | Ind vs Ban 2nd ODI: Rohit's Late Blitz...
National

AS IT HAPPENED | Ind vs Ban 2nd ODI: Rohit’s Late Blitz Not Good Enough as Hosts Win SERIES

admin
By admin
0
36


live

HIGHLIGHTS | India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI FULL Scorecard: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE SCORE UPDATES. Also, check LIVE streaming details.

Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma news, Rohit Sharma age, Rohit Sharma updates, Rohit Sharma runs, Rohit Sharma records, Rohit Sharma captain, India Predicted XI, India Probable XI, India Likely XI, India Best ODI XI, Ind vs Ban, Ind vs Ban schedule, Ind vs Ban squads, Ind vs Ban playing XIs, Ind vs Ban news, Ind vs Ban timings, Ind vs Ban live streaming, India vs Bangladesh, Cricket News, BCCI, BCCI News
India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI LIVE UPDATES

LIVE | Ind vs Ban 2nd ODI Scorecard

After a heartbreaking loss against hosts Bangladesh on Sunday, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team would be raring to level the series when the two teams meet on Wednesday for the second ODI. The Indian skipper would be addressing the media at 4:30 PM IST today. In all probability, he would be asked a scourge of questions by reporters. For example, will Umran Malik get picked, and then what is the situation with Rishabh Pant? Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

LIVE | Rohit Sharma PC Updates, Ind vs Ban: Follow minute-by-minute updates. Also, check LIVE streaming details.




  • 7:50 PM IST


    Oh dear, it is a six. Rohit has hit a six. India are still in the game.



  • 7:48 PM IST


    LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ban 2nd ODI: Another boundary. Back to bak boundaries. India gets closer. They now need 12 off three balls. India is still in it.



  • 7:47 PM IST


    LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ban 2nd ODI: A four of the second ball. Not of the middle of the bat but he will take it. 16 off four balls.



  • 7:46 PM IST


    LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ban 2nd ODI: Mustafizur to Rohit. This will not be easy. Rohit flays and misses. Mustafizur gets in a dot to start. Just the angle and his cutters are proving to be unplayable.



  • 7:45 PM IST


    LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ban 2nd ODI: Rohit has kept India in the game. In the last over, India needs 20 to win. Rohit is the only hope and the best part is that he is on strike.



  • 7:38 PM IST


    LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ban 2nd ODI: Siraj is clueless about Mustafizur. Frustration on the face of Rohit as he cannot get strike. Siraj has not touched one out of five balls in the over.



  • 7:33 PM IST


    LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ban 2nd ODI: All Siraj has to do here is give the strike to Rohit. If India has to win it from here, it has to be Rohit.



  • 7:28 PM IST


    LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ban 2nd ODI: Two sixes and a four. Rohit has given India a light of hope. Just when it looked like India was out of the competition. India now needs 41 off 24 balls.



  • 7:25 PM IST


    LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ban 2nd ODI: With India in trouble, injured Rohit Sharma strides out to bat. He is not looking in good shape. Can he take India over the line?







Published Date: December 7, 2022 7:52 PM IST



Updated Date: December 7, 2022 7:53 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Novak Djokovic To Begin 2023 In South Australia
Next article
UAAP: Jerom Lastimosa admits ‘not satisfied’ with collegiate career with Final Four exit
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
36
Previous article
Novak Djokovic To Begin 2023 In South Australia
Next article
UAAP: Jerom Lastimosa admits ‘not satisfied’ with collegiate career with Final Four exit
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677