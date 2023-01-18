AS IT HAPPENED | Ind vs NZ, 1st ODI: Shubman Gills Double Good Enough as Hosts Win by 12 Runs
HIGHLIGHTS | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Updates: India beat New Zealand by 12 runs.
HIGHLIGHTS | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI
Hyderabad, Jan 18: Shubman Gill shined under the skies of Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in front of 31,187 spectators to become the youngest player to score a double century in ODIs, before Michael Bracewell gave India a mighty scare with his sensational knock almost helping New Zealand chase down 350. But at the fag end, he ran out of support and eventually became the last man to fall for the Blackcaps with four balls left in the chase, giving India a 12-run victory and 1-0 lead in the three-match series, here on Wednesday. On a two-paced pitch, where no other Indian batter crossed 35, Gill, seen as future leader of the Indian batting line-up, dished out an opening masterclass in making 208 off 149 balls, laced with 19 fours and nine sixes. Becoming the fifth Indian player to get a double century in ODIs, Gill was a dominating force in the hosts’ innings. Be it in the first power-play or in the death overs, he was smashing boundaries against pacers and spinners in a pristine show of batsmanship. Gill reached his first fifty in 52 balls, before reaching his century off 87 balls. He then went from 100 to 150 in 35 balls, and the jump from 150 to 200 happened in just 23 balls, with his overall strike-rate at 139.6, taking India to 349/8. In reply, New Zealand were down and out on 131/6, Bracewell hit 12 fours and ten sixes in his 78-ball knock, while adding 162 off just 102 balls for the seventh wicket with Mitchell Santner, who made 57 off 45 balls.
9:51 PM IST
LIVE BLOG | IND vs NZ, 1ST ODI SCORE: OUT!! LBW!! Shardul Thakur has done it!! India survive a big scare!! Michael Bracewell brilliant 78-ball 140 goes in vain!! The hosts have taken a 1-0 lead in the series.
9:48 PM IST
LIVE BLOG | IND VS NZ, 1ST ODI SCORE: WIDEE!!! IT’S ALL HAPPENING IN HYDERABAD NOW!
9:48 PM IST
LIVE BLOG | IND vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: SIX TO START WITH !! BRACEWELL SMOKES IT INTO THE STANDS!!
9:46 PM IST
LIVE BLOG | IND vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: That is some brilliant bowling from Hardik Pandya in the penultimate over. Now the equation is- Kiwis need 20 runs to win. India need a wicket to take a 1-0 lead. NZ 330/9 (49)
9:40 PM IST
LIVE BLOG | IND vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Michael Bracewell have turned the tables in style now!! 2 overs remain, 24 runs required to win!! 17 coming from the 18th! NZ 326/8 (48)
9:34 PM IST
LIVE BLOG | IND vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Bracewell finishes off with a sixer!! 3 overs remain, 41 runs need to win from 18 balls! Difficult but not impossible. With Bracewell still there, can Kiwis have the last laugh? NZ 309/8 (47)
9:29 PM IST
LIVE BLOG | IND vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: OUT!! BOWLED!! That’s 2 in 2 for Mohammed Siraj with a belter of an over!!! 3 runs conceded and 2 important wickets to completely take the momentum away from New Zealand! 46 overs gone, New Zealand are now at 294/8. NZ 294/8 (46)
9:24 PM IST
LIVE BLOG | IND vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: OUT!!! Mohammed Siraj picks up his 3rd and that’s the end of Mitchell Santner’s innings! The partnership has been broken! Suryakumar Yadav claims the catch and some cheeky bowling pays dividend for the Men in Blue. NZ 293/7 (45.4)
9:19 PM IST
LIVE BLOG | IND vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Bracewell and Santner have put up the highest 7th wicket partnership against India in ODIs. They have broken the previous record of 148, held by Mahmudullah Mehediy Hasan. Just 5 overs remain, the Kiwis still need 59 runs to win. NZ 291/6 (45)
9:13 PM IST
LIVE BLOG | IND vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Mitchell Santner following Bracewell’s footsteps as he is now touching distance of a fifty. The lower-order batters are giving the fight here in Hyderabad for the visitors but it might be too late for them to salvage a result. As I update, Santner completes his half-century!. 50 off 39 deliveries. NZ 285/6 (44)
Published Date: January 18, 2023 9:58 PM IST
Updated Date: January 18, 2023 9:58 PM IST
