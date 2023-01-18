AS IT HAPPENED | Ind vs NZ, 1st ODI: Shubman Gills Double Good Enough as Hosts Win by 12 Runs

Home

AS IT HAPPENED | Ind vs NZ, 1st ODI: Shubman Gill's Double Good Enough as Hosts Win by 12 Runs

Hyderabad, Jan 18: Shubman Gill shined under the skies of Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in front of 31,187 spectators to become the youngest player to score a double century in ODIs, before Michael Bracewell gave India a mighty scare with his sensational knock almost helping New Zealand chase down 350. But at the fag end, he ran out of support and eventually became the last man to fall for the Blackcaps with four balls left in the chase, giving India a 12-run victory and 1-0 lead in the three-match series, here on Wednesday. On a two-paced pitch, where no other Indian batter crossed 35, Gill, seen as future leader of the Indian batting line-up, dished out an opening masterclass in making 208 off 149 balls, laced with 19 fours and nine sixes. Becoming the fifth Indian player to get a double century in ODIs, Gill was a dominating force in the hosts’ innings. Be it in the first power-play or in the death overs, he was smashing boundaries against pacers and spinners in a pristine show of batsmanship. Gill reached his first fifty in 52 balls, before reaching his century off 87 balls. He then went from 100 to 150 in 35 balls, and the jump from 150 to 200 happened in just 23 balls, with his overall strike-rate at 139.6, taking India to 349/8. In reply, New Zealand were down and out on 131/6, Bracewell hit 12 fours and ten sixes in his 78-ball knock, while adding 162 off just 102 balls for the seventh wicket with Mitchell Santner, who made 57 off 45 balls.













