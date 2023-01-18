National

AS IT HAPPENED | Ind vs NZ, 1st ODI: Shubman Gills Double Good Enough as Hosts Win by 12 Runs

admin
49Views
Read Time:4 Minute, 25 Second


  • Home
  • Sports
  • AS IT HAPPENED | Ind vs NZ, 1st ODI: Shubman Gill’s Double Good Enough as Hosts Win by 12 Runs

live

HIGHLIGHTS | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Updates: India beat New Zealand by 12 runs.

Ind vs NZ, Ind vs NZ ODI Live Score, Ind vs NZ schedule, Ind vs NZ playing XI, Ind vs NZ TOSS, Ind vs NZ live streaming, Ind vs NZ live online streaming, Ind vs NZ live cricket streaming, Ind vs NZ live updates, Ind vs NZ live online updates, India vs New Zealand, India vs New Zealand online streaming, India vs New Zealand schedule, India vs New Zealand live updates, India vs New Zealand live online updates, India vs New Zealand live cricket score, India vs New Zealand cricket score, Cricket News
AS IT HAPPENED | Ind vs NZ, 1st ODI: Shubman Gill’s Double Good Enough as Hosts Win by 12 Runs.

HIGHLIGHTS | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI

Hyderabad, Jan 18: Shubman Gill shined under the skies of Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in front of 31,187 spectators to become the youngest player to score a double century in ODIs, before Michael Bracewell gave India a mighty scare with his sensational knock almost helping New Zealand chase down 350. But at the fag end, he ran out of support and eventually became the last man to fall for the Blackcaps with four balls left in the chase, giving India a 12-run victory and 1-0 lead in the three-match series, here on Wednesday. On a two-paced pitch, where no other Indian batter crossed 35, Gill, seen as future leader of the Indian batting line-up, dished out an opening masterclass in making 208 off 149 balls, laced with 19 fours and nine sixes. Becoming the fifth Indian player to get a double century in ODIs, Gill was a dominating force in the hosts’ innings. Be it in the first power-play or in the death overs, he was smashing boundaries against pacers and spinners in a pristine show of batsmanship. Gill reached his first fifty in 52 balls, before reaching his century off 87 balls. He then went from 100 to 150 in 35 balls, and the jump from 150 to 200 happened in just 23 balls, with his overall strike-rate at 139.6, taking India to 349/8. In reply, New Zealand were down and out on 131/6, Bracewell hit 12 fours and ten sixes in his 78-ball knock, while adding 162 off just 102 balls for the seventh wicket with Mitchell Santner, who made 57 off 45 balls.




  • 9:51 PM IST


    LIVE BLOG | IND vs NZ, 1ST ODI SCORE: OUT!! LBW!! Shardul Thakur has done it!! India survive a big scare!! Michael Bracewell brilliant 78-ball 140 goes in vain!! The hosts have taken a 1-0 lead in the series.



  • 9:48 PM IST


    LIVE BLOG | IND VS NZ, 1ST ODI SCORE: WIDEE!!! IT’S ALL HAPPENING IN HYDERABAD NOW!



  • 9:48 PM IST


    LIVE BLOG | IND vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: SIX TO START WITH !! BRACEWELL SMOKES IT INTO THE STANDS!!



  • 9:46 PM IST


    LIVE BLOG | IND vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: That is some brilliant bowling from Hardik Pandya in the penultimate over. Now the equation is- Kiwis need 20 runs to win. India need a wicket to take a 1-0 lead. NZ 330/9 (49)



  • 9:40 PM IST


    LIVE BLOG | IND vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Michael Bracewell have turned the tables in style now!! 2 overs remain, 24 runs required to win!! 17 coming from the 18th! NZ 326/8 (48)



  • 9:34 PM IST


    LIVE BLOG | IND vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Bracewell finishes off with a sixer!! 3 overs remain, 41 runs need to win from 18 balls! Difficult but not impossible. With Bracewell still there, can Kiwis have the last laugh? NZ 309/8 (47)



  • 9:29 PM IST


    LIVE BLOG | IND vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: OUT!! BOWLED!! That’s 2 in 2 for Mohammed Siraj with a belter of an over!!! 3 runs conceded and 2 important wickets to completely take the momentum away from New Zealand! 46 overs gone, New Zealand are now at 294/8. NZ 294/8 (46)



  • 9:24 PM IST


    LIVE BLOG | IND vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: OUT!!! Mohammed Siraj picks up his 3rd and that’s the end of Mitchell Santner’s innings! The partnership has been broken! Suryakumar Yadav claims the catch and some cheeky bowling pays dividend for the Men in Blue. NZ 293/7 (45.4)



  • 9:19 PM IST


    LIVE BLOG | IND vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Bracewell and Santner have put up the highest 7th wicket partnership against India in ODIs. They have broken the previous record of 148, held by Mahmudullah Mehediy Hasan. Just 5 overs remain, the Kiwis still need 59 runs to win. NZ 291/6 (45)



  • 9:13 PM IST


    LIVE BLOG | IND vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Mitchell Santner following Bracewell’s footsteps as he is now touching distance of a fifty. The lower-order batters are giving the fight here in Hyderabad for the visitors but it might be too late for them to salvage a result. As I update, Santner completes his half-century!. 50 off 39 deliveries. NZ 285/6 (44)







Published Date: January 18, 2023 9:58 PM IST



Updated Date: January 18, 2023 9:58 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories