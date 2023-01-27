National

AS IT HAPPENED | IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Kiwis Win by 21 Runs to Take Series LEAD

admin
50Views
Read Time:30 Second


India vs New Zealand 1st T20I HIGHLIGHTS

New Zealand beat India by 21 runs on Friday at Ranchi to take a 1-0 in the three-match T20I series. Devon Conway continued his good form and so did Michael Bracewell to help the visitors set a daunting 176 for six. Chasing 177, India got off to a poor start, losing their top order early. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya showed some fight but that did not last long as the Kiwis clawed back in the game with wickets and eventually won the game comfortably.



Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories