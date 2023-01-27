AS IT HAPPENED | IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Kiwis Win by 21 Runs to Take Series LEAD
India vs New Zealand 1st T20I HIGHLIGHTS
New Zealand beat India by 21 runs on Friday at Ranchi to take a 1-0 in the three-match T20I series. Devon Conway continued his good form and so did Michael Bracewell to help the visitors set a daunting 176 for six. Chasing 177, India got off to a poor start, losing their top order early. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya showed some fight but that did not last long as the Kiwis clawed back in the game with wickets and eventually won the game comfortably.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Shah Rukh Khan Dancing To Song From Pathaan Enthrals Netizens Watch Viral Video
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentShah Rukh Khan Dancing To Song From Pathaan Enthrals Netizens | Watch Viral Video Pathaan is Shah Rukh...
India captain Hardik Pandya Admits Conceding 20-25 Runs Extra After 21-Run Loss In 1st T20I Vs New Zealand
[ad_1] Home SportsIndia captain Hardik Pandya Admits Conceding 20-25 Runs Extra After 21-Run Loss In 1st T20I Vs New Zealand...
One Person Dies After An Old Two Storey Building Collapses In Bhiwandi Thane
[ad_1] Home MaharashtraOne Person Dies After An Old Two-Storey Building Collapses In Bhiwandi, Thane At least one person died after...
Kuch Bhi? Dum Ki Chai Recipe Video Gets A BIG No From Desis
[ad_1] Home ViralWatch: Kuch Bhi? Dum Ki Chai Recipe Gets A Big NO From Desis. Viral Video Here Viral Video:...
India Coach Graham Reid Takes Full Responsibility For Not Having Mental Conditioning Coach Earlier
[ad_1] Home SportsIndia Coach Graham Reid Takes Full Responsibility For Not Having Mental Conditioning Coach Earlier India made a premature...
Mission Majnu Pakistani Actor Adnan Siddiqui Slams Sidharth Malhotras Spy Actioner
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentMission Majnu: Pakistani Actor Adnan Siddiqui Slams Sidharth Malhotra’s Spy Actioner Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has slammed 'Mission...
Average Rating