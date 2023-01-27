AS IT HAPPENED | IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Kiwis Win by 21 Runs to Take Series LEAD

Read Time: 30 Second





New Zealand beat India by 21 runs on Friday at Ranchi to take a 1-0 in the three-match T20I series. Devon Conway continued his good form and so did Michael Bracewell to help the visitors set a daunting 176 for six. Chasing 177, India got off to a poor start, losing their top order early. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya showed some fight but that did not last long as the Kiwis clawed back in the game with wickets and eventually won the game comfortably.





