As It Happened | IND Vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Score: Suryakumar Stars As India Win By 6 Wickets; Level Series 1-1
HIGHLIGHTS | IND Vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Scores: Get ball-by-ball commentary and minute-by-minute updates.
HIGHLIGHTS | IND Vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Scores
India beat New Zealand by six wickets in the second T20I to level the the three-match series in Lucknow on Sunday. Opting to bat, New Zealand lost wickets at regular intervals to end with 99 for eight. Arshdeep Singh picked up two wickets for India, giving away only seven runs in his two overs. Chasing 100, Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 26 as India scored 101 for four in 19.5 overs
India vs New Zealand Playing XIs
India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner
10:30 PM IST
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Score: Blair Tickner to bowl the final over. The Kiwi gives three runs in the first four balls before Suryakumar hits him over the mid-off for a boundary to win the game for India and level the series.
10:23 PM IST
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Score: A boundary for India after 45 balls and it has come at a crucial time. Hardik Pandya will be a relieved man. IND 94/4 (19)
10:18 PM IST
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Score: Tight over from Mitchell Santner. Just five runs from it. 13 needed from 12. IND 87/4 (18)
10:15 PM IST
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Score: 18 runs needed in the last three overs. Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav are in the middle. Can India pull it off? IND 82/4 (17)
10:04 PM IST
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Score: OUT! Not what India wanted at this moment. A huge mix-up between the two and Washington Sundar has to go. IND 71/4 (14.3)
10:00 PM IST
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Score: Slow and steady is the key for India at the moment and Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar are doing that at the moment. IND 71/3 (14)
10:00 PM IST
9:44 PM IST
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Score: Straight to the fielder. There was no need for that sweep from Rahul Tripathi and could have played ones and twos towards victory. He goes for 13 as Ish Sodhi strikes. IND 51/3 (11)
9:38 PM IST
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Score: Drinks are on the field. India are at 49/2 at the end of 10 overs. Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Tripathi have are at the crease. India need 51 runs more from 60 balls.
9:33 PM IST
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Score: Just when it looked like both Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tripathi would take them to the line, the former is run out following a horrible mix-up. Kishan’s poor form continues as he consumed 32 balls for his 19. IND 46/2 (9)
Published Date: January 29, 2023 8:49 PM IST
Updated Date: January 29, 2023 10:51 PM IST
