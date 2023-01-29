As It Happened | IND Vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Score: Suryakumar Stars As India Win By 6 Wickets; Level Series 1-1

Home

IND Vs NZ, 2nd T20I

HIGHLIGHTS | IND Vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Scores:

Run Rate: (Current: 4.93) IND need 3 runs in 2 balls at 9 rpo Last Wicket: Washington Sundar run out (Blair Tickner) 10 (9) – 70/4 in 14.3 Over Suryakumar Yadav 22* (30) 0x4, 0x6 Hardik Pandya (C) 15 (20) 1×4, 0x6 Blair Tickner (0.4-0-3-0)* Lockie Ferguson (1-0-7-0)

India beat New Zealand by six wickets in the second T20I to level the the three-match series in Lucknow on Sunday. Opting to bat, New Zealand lost wickets at regular intervals to end with 99 for eight. Arshdeep Singh picked up two wickets for India, giving away only seven runs in his two overs. Chasing 100, Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 26 as India scored 101 for four in 19.5 overs

India vs New Zealand Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner













