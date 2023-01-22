National

AS IT HAPPENED | Ind vs NZL, HWC 2023 Crossover Match: Heartbreak For Hosts, Lose 4-5 in Shootout

𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥-𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞: 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝟑-𝟑 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐙𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 (𝐒𝐎: 𝟒-𝟓)

New Zealand complete 2nd half come-back and a tight shoot-out goes to the 18th attempt, where New Zealand prevail to move to the quarterfinals! #HWC2023

— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) January 22, 2023





