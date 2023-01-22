AS IT HAPPENED | Ind vs NZL, HWC 2023 Crossover Match: Heartbreak For Hosts, Lose 4-5 in Shootout
𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥-𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞: 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝟑-𝟑 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐙𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 (𝐒𝐎: 𝟒-𝟓)
New Zealand complete 2nd half come-back and a tight shoot-out goes to the 18th attempt, where New Zealand prevail to move to the quarterfinals! #HWC2023
📱- Download the @watchdothockey app for all updates pic.twitter.com/TNHT2ZrN7X
— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) January 22, 2023
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Experiences And Experiments With Words At JLF ’23 Day 4; Sudha Murty Talks On Importance Of Reading
[ad_1] Home News IndiaExperiences And Experiments With Words At JLF ’23 Day 4; Sudha Murthy Talks On Importance Of Reading...
New Zealand Defeat India In Shootout To Advance Into Quarter-finals
[ad_1] Home SportsHockey World Cup 2023: New Zealand Defeat India In Shootout To Advance Into Quarter-finals India lost 4-5 to...
Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Announce Pregnancy in Cute Post:
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentDipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Announce Pregnancy in Cute Post: ‘Gratitude, Excitement, Happiness And Nervousness’ 'Sasural Simar Ka' actor Shoaib...
Viral Video Rare Species Of Illuminating Jellyfish Spotted 4000 Feet Below The Sea
[ad_1] Home ViralViral Video: Rare Species Of ‘Illuminating’ Jellyfish Spotted 4,000 Feet Below The Sea The video says that it...
iPhone 15 Pro May Add THIS Cool Feature | Deets Here
[ad_1] Apple is expected to launch iPhone 15 series by the end of this year and the tech giant may...
11-year-old Boy Killed in Suspected Leopard Attack in Karnataka’s Mysuru Village
[ad_1] Home Karnataka11-year-old Boy Killed in Suspected Leopard Attack in Karnataka’s Mysuru Village Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the...
Average Rating