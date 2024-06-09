Home

As Modi To Take Oath As PM Today; Will Rahul Be Leader Of Opposition, Here’s What Sonia Gandhi Said

Who Will Be Leader of the Opposition: The BJP-led NDA alliance won the Lok Sabha elections by a thumping majority, and now, after being elected as the leader of the Lok Sabha and NDA parliamentary party, Narendra Modi is all set to take oath as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive time today. However, while the saffron party has won the general election battle, people are also talking about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s impressive performance, as he won the Wayanad and Raebareli constituencies and emerged as a mature leader. Now, all eyes are on the Leader of the Opposition post in the Lok Sabha. Sonia Gandhi, who was re-elected as the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party on Friday, reacted to a question on whether Rahul Gandhi would take the LoP post, stating, ‘You should ask him

The Congress Working Committee passed a resolution stating that Rahul Gandhi – who won Rae Bareli and Wayanad seats with a margin of over 3.5 lakh votes – should be appointed the Leader of the Opposition. It is worth noting that no opposition party had got the crucial post in 2014 and 2019 because they did not have 10 percent of the Lok Sabha’s strength which is needed to be eligible for it.







