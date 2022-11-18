Friday, November 18, 2022
National

As ‘RIP Twitter’ Trends On Twitter, Musk Shares Post Showing ‘Burial’ Of A ‘Dead Twitter’

According to this picture that Musk shared, while one Twitter (that is dead) is being buried, another Twitter (personified, apparently Musk himself) could be seen at the burial ground posing for a photo.

San Francisco: As ‘#RIPTwitter’ trends on the micro-blogging platform — with most of the tweets accusing the new owner, Elon Musk, of mishandling the platform, reshaping it in an obscure way, and even ‘murdering’ it — the megalomaniac billionaire has shared a fresh post of a photo-op at a burial scene, where Twitter is apparently being buried.

Just as the age-old saying goes, a picture can speak a thousand words. According to this picture that Musk shared, while one Twitter (that is dead) is being buried, another Twitter (personified, apparently Musk himself) could be seen at the burial ground posing for a photo. We could possibly interpret this picture as Elon Musk claiming that he buried the ‘old Twitter’ and the new one is alive and kicking.

Minutes before Elon Musk shared this particular post, he made three other tweets.

In the descending order, the first was the emoji of a pirate flag (🏴‍☠️), second and third were thread tweets. In the first one, Musk once again claimed that Twitter just hit an all-time high in terms of usage and as a thread tweet, he added “Let that sink in …”, which is ironically the caption he used when one fine day (the day he completed the deal with Twitter) he shared of picture of himself walking into Twitter headquarters with a kitchen sink in his hands.




Published Date: November 18, 2022 11:05 AM IST



Updated Date: November 18, 2022 11:34 AM IST





