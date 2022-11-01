As work From Home Ends, House Rents In Bengaluru’s Gated Communities Rise By 40%: Report

Housing Rent In Bengaluru Latest Update: The housing rent in Bengaluru’s gated communities have gone up by 40 per cent due to high demand for apartments in gated residential societies, reported NoBroker.com. Amid COVID pandemic and post-pandemic time, Bangalore and Pune have seen rapid urbanisation in past two years.Also Read – COVID Symptoms Changed Since 2020. These Are The Latest Common Symptoms Now

As work from home ended and offices are opening, employees are relocating to their work cities. In the wake of the development, the demand for houses for rent has gone up, despite the factor that construction activity was muted for almost two years and people arriving in the city. Also Read – Video Shows Foxconn Workers Climb Fences To Escape Covid-19 Curbs in China

As per the updates from NoBroker.com, apartments in a gated communities are receiving tenant inquiries and are rented out at a rent appreciation of 25-40 per cent. Also Read – BYJU’s Statement Amid Reports of Layoff And Termination Of Employees In Bengaluru

“The overwhelming demand for apartments in gated communities in Bengaluru has come from professionals freshly out of college, professionals relocating from other cities to Bangalore, and professionals who had moved to their hometowns due to prolonged work from home and are now flocking back to Bangalore,” NoBroker.com’s CEO and Co- founder Amit Kumar Agarwal was quoted as saying by Live Mint.

“Gated societies have always been a preferred choice for most people due to the conveniences they offer. But given the fact that construction activity came to a grinding halt during Covid, the supply of new constructions has not matched up to the demand. Traditionally, rents increase by 7-8% in a year. But this year they have increased from anywhere between 15-40%,” he added.

As per the reports, the listings in gated societies are so much high that almost all properties get rented out within 5-6 hours, especially those located in East Bengaluru or close to the IT corridor.

It should be noted that the monthly rents of 3BHK apartments in Bellandur’s Adarsh Palm Retreat which was ranging from Rs 45,000 to Rs 55,000 in 2021 are now attracting monthly rents of Rs 65,000 to Rs 75,000.

In a similar manner, the 2BHK apartments in Raheja Residency in Koramangala are now attracting a monthly rent of Rs 50,000 to Rs 55,000, in comparison to Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 last year.