Asaduddin Owaisi Makes BIG Statement Before India Pakistan T20 World Cup Match In Melbourne

India-Pakistan T20 World Cup Match: Asaduddin Owaisi, the President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) made a big statement just a few hours before the much-awaited India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match that would be played at Melbourne (the MCG) on Sunday. Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said that the Indian team should not play the scheduled T20 cricket match with Pakistan in Australia when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided not to send the Indian cricket team to Pakistan for the next year's Asia Cup that would be held in Pakistan.

“Now why are you playing a cricket match with Pakistan tomorrow? Our team will not go to Pakistan, but we will play with them in Australia. What if we don’t play with Pakistan? Loss of Rs 2,000 crore? But then is this money more important than India? Leave, don’t play,” said Owaisi while addressing an event organized by AIMIM. Also Read – India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 PC As It Happened: Suryakumar Yadav Could Hurt Pakistan, Says Akram

There is a lot of pressure on the Indian cricket team and captain Rohit Sharma regarding the match to be held in Melbourne after the defeat to Pakistan in the Asia Cup, including the T20 World Cup match in 2021. If India starts the World Cup tournament with a win, then India’s chances of reaching the semi-finals will increase significantly.

To recall, Pakistan had on Tuesday threatened to pull out of next year’s ICC World Cup in India after BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced that they would prefer to play the Asia Cup at a neutral venue (not in Pakistan).

The hosting rights of the 2023 edition of the 50-over Asia Cup have been awarded to Pakistan by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) as a precursor to the marquee World Cup in India.

One of the reasons cited for not playing in Pakistan was that there has been precedence in the past of the continental event being shifted to a neutral venue.