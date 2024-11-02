Asaduddin Owaisi makes STUNNING claim, says Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani Rs 15000 crore Antilia is built on…

Home

Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that Mukesh Ambani’s Mumbai-based residence Antilia is built on Waqf Board land.

Asaduddin Owaisi makes STUNNING claim, says Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani’s Rs 15000 crore Antilia is built on…

Making a scathing claim, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Saturday that billionaire businessman and Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s residence – Antilia – is built on land belonging to the Waqf Board. During an interview with news channel TV9, Owaisi shared his views on the Waqf Amendment Act, 2024, which aims to rename the 1995 Waqf Act as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development Act.

Slamming PM Modi-led Centre he said that they cannot finish off Waqf boards in the name of reforms.

“You cannot finish off Waqf boards in the name of reforms, Narendra Modi! There is a provision in the reform bill, according to which, you can file a complaint with the District Collector against what you consider a non-Waqf property. He will then order an inquiry and the Waqf land will be taken away from the board,” he said.

Owaisi on illegal Occupation of Lland by Muslim Community

Responding to allegations regarding “illegal occupation of land by the Muslim community in the name of Waqf properties”, the AIMIM chief said that this is a propaganda run by BJP and RSS.

“There is nothing like that. Let me tell you. If I offer Namaz in the parliament, will that building belong to me? No, if I’m the owner of a particular piece of land, then only I’ll be able to donate it in the name of Allah. This is only the propaganda of BJP and RSS”, Owaisi said.

Asaduddin Owaisi on Antilia

Asaduddin Owaisi took it further and claimed that Ambani’s Mumbai residence is built on Waqf land.

“The person whom you named, isn’t there a related case going on in the Supreme Court?, (he said in hindi.)

On being asked if Mukesh Ambani’s home Antilia is a Waqf property, he replied “certainly it is”.

Waqf Act Amendment Bill

The Bill to Amend the Waqf Act, put forward previously this year by the NDA government under BJP, is aimed at addressing the challenges faced by State Waqf Boards. It’s all about the registration process, surveying of Waqf premises, and putting an end to unauthorized occupancy or encroachments. An essential part of this imminent amendment is the objective to restrict the power of the Waqf Boards while simultaneously increasing the level of government oversight. Moreover, the Amendment envisions providing a clearer definition of ‘waqf’. It is defined as property reserved by people who have actively followed Islam for at least five years and hold legitimate rights of ownership on such properties.

The amendment aims to secure inheritance rights for Muslim women in Waqf-alal-aulad situations.

The Bill proposes to remove sections related to ‘waqf by user’.

Authority to classify properties as waqf or government-controlled is granted to the District Collector.

The District Collector’s decision regarding property classification is deemed final.

Disputes regarding these classifications can be resolved by the appropriate High Courts.

Controversy Over Bill

The Waqf Act Amendment Bill is currently being debated in India, with significant opposition from the INDIA party.

Concerns have been raised about the potential land seizure affecting Muslim communities due to the bill.

The ruling NDA party argues that the bill addresses a long-standing request from the same Muslim communities.

The bill is currently undergoing scrutiny by a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Findings from the Joint Parliamentary Committee are expected to be revealed in December.











