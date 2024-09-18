Home

Asaduddin Owaisi opposes ‘One nation one election’ proposal, says ‘Will destroy federalism’

The AIMIM leader Owaisi rejected the concept of simultaneous elections and called it a need of PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah only.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi termed the proposed amendments as an attempt by the Modi government to snatch the autonomy of the Waqf Board (File/ANI)

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi raised his objection against the ‘One nation one election’ proposal, stating that it will destroy federalism and it pose a threat to democracy which is a basic structure of the Constitution.

Owaisi took to X and wrote, “I have consistently opposed #OneNationOneElections because it is a solution in search of a problem. It destroys federalism and compromises democracy, which are part of the basic structure of the constitution.”

“Multiple elections aren’t a problem for anyone except Modi and Shah. Just because they have a compulsive need to campaign in even municipal and local body elections does not mean that we need simultaneous polls. Frequent and periodic elections improve democratic accountability,” he added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said that One Nation, One Election is nothing but an attempt to divert attention from the Government’s failures.











