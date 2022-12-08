Thursday, December 8, 2022
Asarwa (SC), Daskroi, Dholka, Dhandhuka, Dasada (SC) Gariadhar Gujarat Election Result 2022

live

Gujarat Election Result 2022: The assembly election voting result is scheduled to be declared on December 08. Stay Tuned with India.com for all the latest updates on Asarwa (SC), Daskroi, Dholka, Dhandhuka, Dasada (SC) Gariadhar Gujarat Election Result 2022

The counting of votes will start at 8:00 AM on Thursday, December 8.

LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 will take place on December 8 (Thursday). Polling in the first phase of the Gujarat elections 2022, for 89 seats, was held on December 01. Out of the total 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat, voting in 93 seats was held on December 5.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming for its seventh consecutive victory in Gujarat, a state the party has ruled since 1995. This time, the electoral battle in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will see a triangular contest between the ruling BJP, the opposition Congress and Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party.

The counting of votes will start at 8:00 AM on Thursday, December 8. The term of the 182-member state Assembly ends on February 18, 2023. According to the Zee News-BARCA exit poll on Gujarat Elections 2022, BJP, the saffron camp is projected to win a record number of seats (110-125) out of 182 seats. Meanwhile, Congress will take 45-60, and AAP 1-5 seats. One can check all the latest updates on Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 on India.com. Viewers can also keep an eye on the website of the Election Commission of India to see who wins the assembly elections this time.

CHECK HERE TO FOLLOW LIVE COVERAGE HERE:  CLICK Here

LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022: Check the Name Of the Candidates HERE

NAME OF THE CONSTITUENCY CONGRESS AAP BJP Winner’s List
Asarwa (SC)

VIPUL PARMAR

MEVADA JAYANTIBHAI JETHALAL (J. J. MEVADA)
Daskroi

KIRANKUMAR SURESHCHANDRA PATEL

BABUBHAI JAMNADAS PATEL (B.J.P.)
Dholka

ASHVINBHAI KAMSHUBHAI RATHOD

JATUBHA BHURUBHA GOL

KIRITSINH SARDARSANG DABHI
Dhandhuka

HARPALSINH JAGDEVSINH CHUDASAMA

CHANDUBHAI MANSANGBHAI BAMROLIYA

  

KALUBHAI RUPABHAI DABHI
Dasada (SC)

ARVINDBHAI KALUBHAI SOLANKI

Stay Tuned with India.com for all the latest updates on Asarwa (SC), Daskroi, Dholka, Dhandhuka, Dasada (SC) Gariadhar Gujarat Election Result 2022




  • 11:23 AM IST


    Asarwa (SC), Daskroi, Dholka, Dhandhuka, Dasada (SC) Gariadhar Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE Updates: Check Trends For Asarwa (SC)

    BJP Candidate Darshna M. Vaghela is leading. EVM Vote: 76768



  • 11:21 AM IST


    Asarwa (SC), Daskroi, Dholka, Dhandhuka, Dasada (SC) Gariadhar Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE Updates: Check Trends Here

    BJP: 149

    Congress: 20

    AAP: 08

    Oth: 05



  • 11:21 AM IST


    Asarwa (SC), Daskroi, Dholka, Dhandhuka, Dasada (SC) Gariadhar Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE Updates: Check Trends For Dhandhuka Constituency

    Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kalubhai Rupabhai Dabhi is leading. Total Vote :16861



  • 11:19 AM IST


    Asarwa (SC), Daskroi, Dholka, Dhandhuka, Dasada (SC) Gariadhar Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE Updates: Check Trends For Dholka Constituency

    Bharatiya Janata Party KIRITSINH SARDARSANG DABHI IS leading. EVM Vote: 24061



  • 11:17 AM IST


    Asarwa (SC), Daskroi, Dholka, Dhandhuka, Dasada (SC) Gariadhar Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE Updates: Check Trends For Daskroi Constituency

    Bharatiya Janata Party candidate BABUBHAI JAMNADAS PATEL (B.J.P.) is leading. Total vote: 50508



  • 11:16 AM IST


    Asarwa (SC), Daskroi, Dholka, Dhandhuka, Dasada (SC) Gariadhar Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE Updates: Check Trends For Asarwa (SC) Constituency

    BJP candidate Darshna M. Vaghela is leading. Total Vote: 70797



  • 11:14 AM IST


    Asarwa (SC), Daskroi, Dholka, Dhandhuka, Dasada (SC) Gariadhar Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE Updates: Check Trends Here

    BJP: 151

    Congress: 18

    AAP: 07

    Oth: 06



  • 11:07 AM IST


    Asarwa (SC), Daskroi, Dholka, Dhandhuka, Dasada (SC) Gariadhar Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE Updates: Check Trends Here

    BJP: 152

    Congress: 18

    AAP: 07

    Oth: 05



  • 11:04 AM IST


    Asarwa (SC), Daskroi, Dholka, Dhandhuka, Dasada (SC) Gariadhar Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE Updates: Check Trends For Gariadhar Here

    Aam Aadmi Party candidate SUDHIRBHAI VAGHANI (SUDHIR VAGHANI) is leading. EVM Vote: 7865



  • 11:03 AM IST


    Asarwa (SC), Daskroi, Dholka, Dhandhuka, Dasada (SC) Gariadhar Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE Updates: Check Trends For Daskroi Here

    Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate BABUBHAI JAMNADAS PATEL (B.J.P.) is leading. EVM Vote: 38108







Published Date: December 8, 2022 9:21 AM IST



Updated Date: December 8, 2022 10:58 AM IST





