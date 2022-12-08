live

Gujarat Election Result 2022: The assembly election voting result is scheduled to be declared on December 08. Stay Tuned with India.com for all the latest updates on Asarwa (SC), Daskroi, Dholka, Dhandhuka, Dasada (SC) Gariadhar Gujarat Election Result 2022

LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 will take place on December 8 (Thursday). Polling in the first phase of the Gujarat elections 2022, for 89 seats, was held on December 01. Out of the total 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat, voting in 93 seats was held on December 5.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming for its seventh consecutive victory in Gujarat, a state the party has ruled since 1995. This time, the electoral battle in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will see a triangular contest between the ruling BJP, the opposition Congress and Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party.

The counting of votes will start at 8:00 AM on Thursday, December 8. The term of the 182-member state Assembly ends on February 18, 2023. According to the Zee News-BARCA exit poll on Gujarat Elections 2022, BJP, the saffron camp is projected to win a record number of seats (110-125) out of 182 seats. Meanwhile, Congress will take 45-60, and AAP 1-5 seats. One can check all the latest updates on Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 on India.com. Viewers can also keep an eye on the website of the Election Commission of India to see who wins the assembly elections this time.

LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022: Check the Name Of the Candidates HERE

NAME OF THE CONSTITUENCY CONGRESS AAP BJP Winner’s List Asarwa (SC) VIPUL PARMAR MEVADA JAYANTIBHAI JETHALAL (J. J. MEVADA) Daskroi KIRANKUMAR SURESHCHANDRA PATEL BABUBHAI JAMNADAS PATEL (B.J.P.) Dholka ASHVINBHAI KAMSHUBHAI RATHOD JATUBHA BHURUBHA GOL KIRITSINH SARDARSANG DABHI Dhandhuka HARPALSINH JAGDEVSINH CHUDASAMA CHANDUBHAI MANSANGBHAI BAMROLIYA KALUBHAI RUPABHAI DABHI Dasada (SC) ARVINDBHAI KALUBHAI SOLANKI

