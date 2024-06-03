Ascendion Unveils AI Studio in Chennai, Pioneering the Future of AI-Driven Innovation

Ascendion’s AI studio puts Chennai at the heart of GenAI innovation for global clients, leveraging the region’s rich talent pool and conducive business environment.

The space will allow clients and Ascendion engineers to imagine, collaborate, and innovate to create AVA+ GenAI prototypes in minutes that address critical business objectives.

Productivity gains and commercial impact based on GenAI-powered platforms showcase Ascendion’s efficiency and commitment to driving client success.

Ascendion, a leader in AI-powered software engineering, proudly announces the launch of its GenAI Studio in Chennai to gather, collaborate, and build the future. This state-of-the-art studio and engineering workspace embodies the growing demand for Generative AI and continues to advance Ascendion’s leadership in the GenAI landscape.

Karthik Krishnamurthy, CEO of Ascendion

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Thousands of “Ascenders” are already delivering business impact with GenAI solutions. (Some examples include: deploying AI models 30% faster for a tech giant; accelerating content creation by 40% for a hardware leader; and tripling go-to-market velocity for a Fortune 50 bank.)

The Chennai studio, part of Ascendion’s six major innovation hubs globally, builds on these successes by fostering creativity, learning, and collaboration. This new space will amplify client impact and drive growth by leveraging the high-quality GenAI talent in the Chennai area.

“Enterprise leaders are excited about the future of AI, but they need to see real-world results. Our new AI studio in Chennai is filled with expert talent, hands-on technology, and inspiration, all designed to excite, provoke, and generate applied GenAI solutions that will drive business forward and positively impact lives all over the world,” said Karthik Krishnamurthy, CEO of Ascendion.“Our new space, located in a global hub of business and technology innovation, will help us deliver what we call ‘Engineering ^AI’ as we create the future of work together with clients.”

A “First-of-its-Kind“ Experience Center: This interactive, collaborative space allows clients to explore GenAI solutions hands-on.

Real-Time Problem Solving: Clients can work with Ascendion engineers to customize real-time solutions that meet their business needs.

Immediate Value Demonstration: Within minutes, clients can see how AVA+ GenAI prototypes address their challenges, providing rapid insights and ROI.

Ascendion’s GenAI initiatives, including development of our AVA+ platform, deliver radical transparency, help clients accelerate impact, velocity, and productivity by >40% while offering double-digit savings from AI Arbitrage. Ascendion’s Digital Ascender platform enhances productivity across the entire software life cycle, and more than 1,500 people have already received GenAI training.

“We are thrilled to now have a physical space in Chennai to connect clients with technology solutions in real-time. Our AI-powered platforms ensure transparency, velocity, quality, and productivity, freeing up capital for innovation and providing clients the flexibility to meet modern business needs. Now, at our new GenAI Studio, they can experience GenAI co-engineering as we solution together in real-time,” adds Prakash Balasubramanian, Executive Vice President, Engineering Solutions at Ascendion.

About Ascendion

Ascendion is a leading provider of AI-first software engineering services. With a focus on applied AI, software engineering, cloud, data, experience design, and talent transformation, Ascendion accelerates innovation for Global 2000 clients. Ascendion is headquartered in New Jersey with a remote/hybrid workforce and 30 offices across the U.S., India, and Mexico. With a strong focus on technology-driven transformation, Ascendion helps clients navigate the complexities of the digital age through expert guidance and tailored solutions.

For more information, please go to www.ascendion.com.