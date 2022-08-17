ASCENT Foundation Celebrates 10 Years of Creating Entrepreneurial Impact

850 growth-oriented entrepreneurs from 54 Diverse Cities including Srinagar, Guwahati, Dharwad, Varanasi, Tirupur, etc grouped into over 72 operational Trust Groups

More than 20% members who joined in 2012 continue to be members of the foundation

Aim to become a 1000 member cohort by FY23

ASCENTFoundation, a not-for-profit, peer-to-peer learning platform founded by Harsh Mariwala, Chairman, Marico Ltd, completes 10 years of providing unmatched peer support to entrepreneurs, SME business owners, growth-oriented doers and leaders of tomorrow. Consisting of 840+ members in three chapters across 54 cities in India, ASCENT aims to become a 1000 member cohort by FY23.

ASCENT Conclave 2018

ASCENT was founded by Harsh Mariwala, Chairman of Marico, ten years ago with the goal of providing the necessary peer support to business owners and empowering the entrepreneurial ecosystem by enabling the doers with learning, support, motivation and a sense of camaraderie. With the aim to give back to the entrepreneurial ecosystem ASCENT was set up with the aim to support founders and business owners in navigating the challenges of running a business in a dynamically evolving market reality.

Started with a single city chapter, ASCENT has now expanded across India not only to metros but also to other cities including Srinagar, Cooch Behar, Guwahati, Dharwad, Varanasi, Tirupur, Bhuj, Guwahati, Hubli and Mangalore priding itself in maintaining Inclusivity-in terms of different cultures and mindsets across these cities. In 2012, ASCENT started with members whose annual turnover was upto 100cr and is currently hosting members with upto 2500cr annual turnover. The ASCENT Annual Health survey of 2022 showcased that members have witnessed upto 200% increase in revenue with 50% increased efficiency in operations.

Commenting on the occasion, Archanna Das, CEO, ASCENT Foundation said, “It has been an incredible journey for all of us as ASCENT completes a decade of existence. We all are delighted to be a part of an initiative that not only focuses on enriching and empowering entrepreneurs but also aids in the tangible scaling of their enterprise through peer support. In the past decade, ASCENT has become more inclusive in terms of culture and mindsets growing to 54 diverse cities and we aim to achieve greater heights in the near future. We are in the right direction to continue this growth by celebrating diversity in all aspects of businesses with entrepreneurs of the right mindset of willingness to learn.”

The Trust Groups leverage the power of the collective and enable entrepreneurs to share and exchange experiences, ideas, insights and learn from each other in a healthy and non-competing ecosystem. Since its inception, 170 ASCENT cohort entrepreneurs (accounting upto 20% of the cohort) continue to be with the Foundation like

Sanjay Arora, Group Medical Director – Dr. Lal PathLabs and Founder – Suburban Diagnostics

Shweta Mangal, Group Chief Executive Officer, MUrgency

Vikram Bhat, Founder, Enrich Salon

Ravneet Singh, Director, Ace Energy Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.

Roopak Saluja, Founder & CEO, BANG BANG Mediacorp, Founder – The 120 Media Collective, Founder – Jack in the Box Worldwide

Smriti Dalvi, CEO, Florista India Pvt. Ltd

ASCENT also gives a great opportunity to its members to learn and network with the leaders of the industry by organizing its flagship annual event ‘ASCENT Conclave‘ for the last seven years that has witnessed 100+ prolific speakers including Rajiv Bajaj (Bajaj Auto), Dr. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (Biocon Ltd.), Uday Kotak (Kotak Mahindra Bank), Nandan Nilekani (Infosys), Dr. Raghuram Rajan (Ex-RBI Governor), Sangita Reddy (Apollo Hospitals), Naveen Tewari (InMobi), Falguni Nayar (Nykaa), Sriharsha Majety(Swiggy), Harshil Mathur (Razorpay), Sajjan Jindal (JSW Group), Sourav Ganguly (BCCI) and many more. The annual entrepreneurial event to look forward to will be revived physically this year for its seventh edition on 24 November 2022 in Mumbai. The conclave will be focused at the theme of ‘Thriving on Change‘ – deciphering the dynamically changed new-normal and carve out the path to the future of work.

Harsh Mariwala, Chairman-Marico Ltd. and Founder of ASCENT Foundation said, “Ten years ago, I started ASCENT with an intention to offer peer-to-peer support to entrepreneurs and help them in their entrepreneurial journey as it gets lonely at the top. Today ASCENT has entrepreneurs from diverse regions and industries representing an annual turnover of more than Rs. 53,000 crores+. ASCENT, in its own way, has contributed towards building a new India by supporting and encouraging the entrepreneurs. We are thrilled to hold the 7th edition of the ASCENT Conclave physically in Mumbai after two years of organising it virtually owing to COVID-19. It has been one of the successful mega events for entrepreneurs across the country to learn and network with the leaders. I would like to thank all the people associated with ASCENT in our journey so far and urge us to keep contributing to the entrepreneurial ecosystem with a sense of gratitude and giving back.”

About ASCENT

ASCENT started by Harsh Mariwala (Chairman, Marico Ltd.) is a not-for-profit expression of his personal passion to identify and enable high-potential growth-stage entrepreneurs in their journey to grow both as Entrepreneurs and their Enterprises. ASCENT creates a close-knit Trust Group of non-competing entrepreneurs who believe in Learning from Doers. Designed as a peer-to-peer platform, ASCENT leverages the “power of the collective” and enables entrepreneurs to share experiences, ideas, insights to learn from each other through self-facilitated Trust Groups and an extended network of Enablers. In the last 10 years, ASCENT has selected over 850 entrepreneurs as members (from more than 2500 applications received) who are part of 72 operational Trust Groups in Mumbai, Chennai and All India Chapters. The composition of these members is quite diverse with a 46:54 split between Manufacturing and Services Industries; 44% Family Businesses; 7% Women Entrepreneurs and in all about 65+ diverse industries represented. The aggregate annual turnover of the ASCENT members is more than Rs. 53,000 crores with individual member turnover ranging from Rs. 1 crore to Rs. 2500+ crores.

For more details, please visit ascentfoundation.in.