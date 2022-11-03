Asha Kumari or Dhavinder Singh – Who Will Win Voters’ Trust?

Himachal Assembly Election 2022: Dalhousie is one of the 68 assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh. In 2017, this constituency was won by the Indian National Congress. Dalhousie comes under Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh State.Also Read – Himachal Assembly Polls 2022: Will BJP Wave Favour Neelam Nayyar in Chamba Constituency?

In 2017, Asha Kumari of Congress won the seat by defeating DS Thakur of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 556 votes.

Dalhousie Assembly constituency comes under Kangra Lok sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kishan Kapoor won from Kangra Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 477623 votes by defeating Pawan Kajal of Congress.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Important dates

Date of Polling: 12 November 2022

Date of Counting: 8 December 2022

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: List of candidates

Dhavinder Singh : BJP

Manish Sareen : AAP

Ashok Kumar Bakaria : Rashtriya Devbhumi Party

Rinku : Independent

: Independent Asha Kumari: Congress

Himachal Assembly Election 2022: Full Schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 17 October 2022

Last Date of Nominations: 25 October 2022

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 27 October 2022

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 29 October 2022

Date of Poll: 12 November 2022

Date of Counting: 8 December 2022

Date before which election shall be completed: 10 December, 2022

Dalhousie Assembly Election Results (2017)