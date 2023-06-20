Ashes 2023 Eng vs Aus: Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon lead Australia to victory in first Test match

Australia defeated England by 2 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in Ashes 2023 as skipper Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon fought well on Day 5. The last day of the first Test was delayed by rain and the umpires had to announce early lunch. As the match resumed after delay, Usman Khawaja started his struggle with Australia losing wickets from one end.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)