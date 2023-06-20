Menu
Search
Subscribe
National

Ashes 2023 Eng vs Aus: Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon lead Australia to victory in first Test match

By: admin

Date:


Australia defeated England by 2 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in Ashes 2023 as skipper Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon fought well on Day 5. The last day of the first Test was delayed by rain and the umpires had to announce early lunch. As the match resumed after delay, Usman Khawaja started his struggle with Australia losing wickets from one end.

After Ben Stokes dismissed Usman Khawaja, it seems like the game is over for Australia, but the skipper Pat Cummins ensured that the team rise from the ashes and took his team to victory with spinner Nathan Lyon.

First innings

England won the toss and decided to bat first with Josh Hazlewood dismissing Ben Duckett (12) early with Zak Crawley (61) standing on the other end. Ollie Pope (31) tried to hold it for a while, but soon he became the first target of spinner Nathan Lyon. Then Joe Root (118*) walked in and played one of his best innings. He kept the scoreboard running while wickets kept falling on one side. Soon Jonny Bairstow joined him for some explosive shots but Nathan Lyon sent him back to the pavilion. England declared the innings at 393/8.

Australia’s David Warner (9) and Usman Khawaja (141) entered the crease with energy. The opening duo started the innings well but Stuart Broad dismissed Warner brutally and soon after also packed up Marnus Labuschagne (0) on the next ball. Steve Smith (16) failed to make much impact and Ben Stokes ensured his dismissal. Travis Head (50) gave some support to Usman Khawaja and the Australian innings saw some magnificent shots. Cameron Green (38), Alex Carey (66), and Pat Cummins (38) also made some efforts and Australia ended at 386, trailing by 7 runs.

Second innings

England started the second innings on a disastrous note with openers Ben Duckett (19) early with Zak Crawley (7) walking back to the pavilion early. The wickets kept falling at regular intervals with Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon ensuring that no England player crosses 40. Only Joe Root (46) and Harry Brook (46) were able to put some runs on the scoreboard and in the second innings England was packed up for just 273 runs.

Chasing 280 runs, Australia had high hopes from the openers Usman Khawaja (65) and David Warner (36) who provided the team with a good start but Marnus Labuschagne (13) and Steve Smith (6) again failed to make much impact. Scott Boland (20) and Travis Head (16) tried to support Usman Khawaja, but Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali knew better cricket. Soon, Ben Stokes dismissed Usman Khawaja and Australia was looking in real trouble now. But, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon stayed on the crease like mountain till the last run and ensured victory for their team. 

 

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint.
Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

More
Less

Updated: 20 Jun 2023, 11:54 PM IST



Source link

Previous article
NEP vs USA, ICC CWC 2023 Qualifier Cricket SCORE: Nepal Beat USA By 6 Wickets
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights