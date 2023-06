Things are getting heated at the Ashes 2023 as Australian cricket veterans have expressed their displeasure over the mouthful England’s bowler Ollie Robinson gave to Australian opener Usman Khawaja while dismissing him for 141. In response, Ollie Robinson said he “doesn’t care” and is “here to provide… that theatre of the game,” ESPNCricinfo reported on Monday.

Australia batted well in the first innings after England posted a good score of 393. The role of Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey was instrumental in taking Australia to a score of 386 runs, trailing by 7 runs.

Ollie Robinson used unconventional field against Usman Khawaja and then knocked off his off stump. He used some objectionable words as Usman Khawaja walked back to the pavilion.

“When he comes out the bat, hopefully it’s early tomorrow, and the Aussies won’t forget that’s for sure,” former Australian cricketer Allan Border told SEN Breakfast.

‘Passion of the Ashes’

When Ollie Robinson was asked if using such language against Usman Khawaja was part of the game’s theatre, he said it was simply part of “the passion of the Ashes.” Robinson also added that historically Australian players have also done the same against the players of England, the ESPN report said.

“No, it’s not,” Robinson said. “But I think when you’re in the heat of the moment and you have the passion of the Ashes, that can happen. We’ve all seen Ricky Ponting, other Aussies do the same to us. Just because the shoe is on the other foot, it’s not received well.”

The English bowler doesn’t seem to pay much attention to how his actions might have been received by the Australian dressing room. “I don’t really care how it’s perceived, to be honest. It’s the Ashes. It’s a professional sport. If you can’t handle that, what can you handle?” Robinson added.

It is Day 4 in Ashes 2023 and England is bowled out by Australia at the score of 273 with Australia spinner Nathan Lyon taking 4 wickets. In the second innings, no player from England was able to cross 50 runs with Joe Root and Harry Brook scoring highest runs at 46. Australia needs 281 runs to win the first Test match of Ashes 2023.

Updated: 19 Jun 2023, 09:09 PM IST