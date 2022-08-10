Ashmi Shrimali, a Student from Jodhpur, put Forth a Grand Performance of her ‘Arangetram’ in Delhi

A renowned astrologer and a horoscope practitioner, Mrs. Nidhi Shrimali’s daughter Ashmi Shrimali gave her stunning dance performance during her ‘Arangetram‘ on Sunday, 7th of August at Ganesh Natyalaya, C-16 Qutab Institutional Area, New Delhi which witnessed the presence of eminent personalities.

Mrs. Nidhi Mahesh Shrimali, who has been popular as International Guru and a practitioner of horoscope and astrology across various demographic segments in India and Overseas, has surprised the world by the ‘Bharatanatyam Arangetram‘ of her daughter ‘Ms. Ashmi Shrimali‘ on 7th August at Ganesh Natyalaya, C- 16 Qutab institutional Area, New Delhi.

‘Arangetram‘ is a landmark journey of a Bharatanatyam dancer. It marks the debut of a student into the field of performance. Ashmi Shrimali is a student of class 11th of Rajmata krishna Kumari girls sr. sec school, Jodhpur. She has been learning Bharatanatyam since the age of 3 under the tutelage of Guru Dr. Saroja Vaidyanathan. She has performed in more than 50+ various competitions and social events.

Guru Dr. Saroja Vaidyanathan, Padma Bhushan, Padam Shri, Kalaimamani, SNA awardee is a rare combination of accomplished dancer, choreographer, author, teacher and an institution builder. Being one of Indias most prominent Bhartnatyam exponents, she has performed worldwide and has authored several books on the subject. She is the founder president of Ganesa Natyalaya, an institute she established in the year 1974 for the advancement of Bharatanatyam and Carnatic Music. She received her initial training at the Saraswati Gana Nilayam in Chennai, under Smt. Lalitha, who was a disciple of Guru Kattumannar Muthukumaran Pillai Thanjavur. She was conferred the Padma Shri in 2002, followed by the Padma Bhushan in 2013 by the government of India.

Pandit Nidhi Shrimali’s daughter, Ashmi Shrimali performed her Arangetram for her Guru Dr. Saroja Vaidyanathan

Mrs. Nidhi Mahesh Shrimali said, “This is all because of the blessings of many well-wishers who are always with me and exhibit their unconditional respect and love to me and my family. I just guide them to know them and optimize their potential in order to address daily life problems. I am a firm believer of astrology and love to prove this scientifically by practice.“

“I was a management professor and had heard about Mrs. Nidhi Mahesh Shrimali. When I met her, she guided me for the success of my plans. Her predictions have been hundred percent accurate and on account of her, my confidence has been at the highest level during even the tough days of my life. I am an SME management consultant and recommend her to my all friends, relatives and clients. Many of my clients and known people take guidance for MahaLaxmi Puja, Kalsarp Dosh, Pitra Dosh, Bhrakut Dosh to address personal and business related problems from Nidhi Ji. She is a friend, philosopher and guide with core astrology knowledge,” Mentioned by Dr. Vibhor Mishra, CEO of 3EA.

‘Jyotish ka Gyan, Har Mushkil Aasan‘ is the punch line given by Dr. Vibhor Mishra as he believes that GuruMa Nidhi Shrimali is actually helping people to live a better and hassle less life.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, a famous TV star and one of the most sought after candidates of Big Boss 13, 14 and 15 also conveyed her blessings to Ashmi Shrimali, after a talk with Mrs. Nidhi Mahesh Shrimali.

The Chief Guests of the event were Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Cabinet Minister Ministry of Jal Shakti, Shri Ghanshyam Tiwari, Member of the Rajya Sabha, Shri Ravi Gandhi IG, BSF.