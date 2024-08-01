Home

Ashwini Vaishnaw Launches Scathing Attack on Opposition, Says ‘We Are Not The people Who Make Reels, We Do Hard Work’

“We are not the people who make reels, we do hard work unlike you people who make reels for show off,” Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

New Delhi: Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday launched a scathing attack against the opposition on Thursday. While addressing the Lok Sabha, the minister accused the Congress of instilling unnecessary fear among the millions of daily railway passengers and spreading false information through social media. “We are not the people who make reels, we do hard work unlike you people who make reels for show off,” Vaishnaw said.

Addressing the house over the increasing number of rail accidents and the current state of railway services in India, Vaishnaw said, “The average working and rest times of Loco pilots are decided by a rule that was formulated in 2005. In 2016, the rules were amended and Loco pilots were given more facilities. All the running rooms – 558 were made air-conditioned. Loco cabs vibrate much, heated up and hence more than 7,000 loco cabs are air-conditioned. It was zero in the time of those people who today show sympathy by making reels…”

#WATCH | While speaking in Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw says, “We are not the people who make reels, we do hard work unlike you people who make reels for show off…” The railway minister says, “The average working and rest times of Loco pilots are… pic.twitter.com/gL2sFgWWZt — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2024

“When Mamata Banerjee was the railway minister, she used to give the accident numbers that decreased from 0.24 to 0.19 these people used to clap in the House and today when it has decreased from 0.19 to 0.03, they put such blame,” Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

While slamming the Congress of instilling unnecessary fear among the millions of daily railway passengers and spreading false information through social media, Vaishnaw said, “Will this country run in this way? Congress, with the help of its troll army on social media, raises false things. Are they trying to infuse fear in the hearts of those 2 crore people who travel every day by railway?”.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi hit back at Vaishnaw for evading responsibility for the failures and instead blaming everything on the past.











