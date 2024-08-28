Home

‘Disturbing Trends Emerging’: Ashwini Vaishnaw On Suspected ‘Sabotage’ In Recent Train Derailments

Ashwini Vaishnaw also urged political parties to refrain from using the train derailments to gain political mileage as the Railway is the nation’s lifeline and should be kept above politics.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addresses a cabinet Press Briefing at the National Media Centre in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Wednesday hinted at suspected sabotage as the reason for some of recent train derailments, asserting that some “disturbing trends have emerged” in some cases and the railways are probing every incident.

During a brief interaction with newsmen after Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, Vaishnaw said the Railways is the lifeline of the nation and should not be used to play politics.

Responding to questions about possible sabotage in recent train derailments where boulders and iron rods were found placed on railway tracks, Vaishnaw said “some disturbing trends” have emerged in some cases and the railways was carrying out a detailed inquiry in each and every incident.

“There are some disturbing trends in some incidents, which should be taken seriously. We are conducting detailed inquiries into each and every incident. It’s a very sensitive issue and should not be politicised,” Minister said.

“Railways and defence are organizations which should be above politics. I don’t believe that railways should be a subject of political blame game,” he said.

Vaishnaw said the railways was the lifeline of the country and if anything negative happens, every effort should be made to ensure that trains run in a very efficient manner.

Suspicions of sabotage have emerged in recent cases of train derailments after various objects were found allegedly placed on the tracks which purportedly caused the derailment.

Earlier this month, on August 18, a train hit an iron rod near a railway station in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur division..

Meanwhile, Vaishnaw said the railways have added 5,300 km of railway lines to the existing network during the last one year, far exceeding the previous pace of construction during the UPA era.

“Ten years ago, the average construction pace in Railways was four km per day. Today, it is 14.5 km per day,” Vaishnaw claimed, adding all the sanctioned railway projects will be completed in the next five years.

