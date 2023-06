Asia Cup 2023: India clinches maiden Women’s Junior title, defeats Korea by 2-1

The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team achieved a remarkable triumph in the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023, which took place in Kakamigahara, Gifu Prefecture, Japan. They secured the championship title by defeating Korea in a captivating final match on Sunday, with a score of 2-1.

Although Annu (at 22 minutes) and Neelam (at 41 minutes) contributed one goal each for India, it was the combined efforts of the entire team that ultimately paved the way for their victorious outcome in this crucial encounter.

India win the 2023 Women’s Hockey Junior Asia Cup, beat South Korea 2-1, in Japan Hockey India announces the players will receive a cash prize of ₹2 lakhs each and support staff will receive a cash prize of ₹1 lakh each for clinching their maiden Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023… pic.twitter.com/INBYP8XI8t — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2023

In a remarkable feat, the Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team has achieved their first-ever victory in the Women’s Junior Asia Cup, marking a historic milestone. Their exceptional performance throughout the prestigious tournament, remaining undefeated, has earned them a coveted spot in the FIH Women’s Junior World Cup 2023, to be held in Chile. Recognizing their outstanding achievement, the Hockey India Executive Board proudly announced a cash prize of ₹2 Lakh for each player, symbolizing their appreciation for the team’s efforts. Additionally, the support staff will be rewarded with INR 1 Lakh each as a token of acknowledgment.

India started with an attacking approach, but couldn’t capitalize on an early penalty corner. Korea shifted momentum with counter-attacks and possession. Neelam’s goal-line clearance denied Korea a lead. The first quarter ended goalless. Korea maintained their attacking style in the second quarter, while India defended well. India took the lead through Annu (22′) but Seoyeon Park (25′) equalized. The score was 1-1 at halftime.

In the second half, Korea focused on possession while India counter-attacked. Neelam (41′) converted a penalty corner, making it 2-1. India defended in the fourth quarter, while Korea made errors. India won the match 2-1, sticking to their strategy.

“Following a 1-1 draw in the round-robin stage, we were acutely aware of the specific areas we needed to excel in order to overcome Korea. The Final match brought about a considerable amount of nerves. However, we knew that as a team we have to play our best game to achieve something special and that’s exactly what we did. We are elated to make our nation proud,” Indian Junior Women’s Team Captain Preeti said.

“We are filled with immense pride as the Indian Junior Women’s team clinched their maiden Junior Asia Cup, leaving us all in awe. Their exceptional display of talent and determination has been truly promising. This triumph has solidified their status as a dominant force in the field, and I firmly believe it will serve as a strong foundation for their upcoming challenge at the Junior World Cup later this year. To recognize their outstanding achievement, Hockey India has decided to honour the players with a well-deserved cash award. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the team and the dedicated support staff for their unwavering efforts in bringing glory to our nation,” Hockey India President Padma Dr Dilip Tirkey said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Updated: 11 Jun 2023, 06:23 PM IST