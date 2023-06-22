Asia Cup 2023: PCB’s likely chief rejects Asia Cup’s hybrid model, ACC issues THIS response

Days after the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) confirmed a hybrid model of conducting the Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) likely chairperson Zaka Ashraf on 21 June dropped a bombshell expressing his reservations.
