Asian Cricket Council To Discuss Asia Cup And India Participation Next Month: Pakistan Cricket Board Chief
“There will also be a ICC meeting in March and I don’t want to go public with what negotiations I had with ACC members in Dubai or what I plan to do, argue or discuss at the coming meetings. But yes definitely India and Pakistan cricket relations are important.” The PCB was upset last year when the ACC president Jay Shah said that the Indian team would not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup and the event would be relocated elsewhere, like it had happened in 2018.
The PCB, led at that time by Ramiz Raja, had shot back by threatening that if India didn’t come to Pakistan then it would also not sent its team for the ODI World Cup be held in India later this year.
Ramiz later also threatened that Pakistan could also consider withdrawing from the Asia Cup.
Sethi agreed that cricket matters between India and Pakistan need some clarity so that ACC and the ICC events are not affected. “Hosting the Asia Cup this year is very important and India sending its team is a big issue because it will obviously have repercussions on the Champions Trophy being held in Pakistan in 2025,” he said.
