Asian Paints Creates Floral Magic, Unveiling India’s Largest Pookalam to Grace Onam celebrations

The auspicious occasion of Onam has arrived, ushering in a time of celebration, joy and a strong sense of togetherness that binds the community. In the spirit of embracing this unity, Asian Paints Apex Floor Guard orchestrated the creation of India’s largest Pookalam, paying tribute to Kerala’s rich cultural heritage. The landmark event took place on the day of Atham, a day that symbolises the preparation for King Mahabalis return to his kingdom. The Pookalam was set up at the Calicut Trade Centre in Kerala.

Indias largest pookalam by Asian Paints Apex Floor Guard

Asian Paints Apex Floor Guard is widely renowned as the ‘toughest paint for floors‘ with a rich sheen finish. Ahead of the event, the floor of the Calicut Trade Centre was painted with Apex Floor Guard. The lustrous finish of the paint served as the perfect background for the 40,000 sq. ft. Pookalam that was creatively assembled on top. The Pookalam was designed to take the form of King Mahabali, the legendary King central to Onam celebrations, and Apex Floor Guard with its exceptional durability and smooth finish, provided the best floor for the Pookalam and the welcoming of the King.

Crafted using fresh flowers and petals, Pookalam is a cherished Onam tradition that plays a significant role in the festivities. Putting together the magnificent 40,000 sq. ft. floral carpet was a remarkable feat, made possible by the dedication of numerous volunteers. Joyful faces collaborated for two hours placing tonnes of flowers of varied colours, culminating in the creation of India’s largest Pookalam and a new record. The lively ambiance of putting together the glorious floral arrangement enhanced the festivals profound significance for everyone involved.

The 40,000 sq. ft. Pookalam crossed past records, successfully earning a spot in the Limca Book of Records as India’s largest pookalam.

Gracing the occasion were Government officials and well-known celebrities like Esther Anil, Malavika Menon and Nithya Das. The organisers also hosted a series of Onam-centric traditional dance performances to engage the audience. Once the Pookalam was completed, the area was open to the public to view the beautiful design and take pictures and selfies.

Speaking on this auspicious and landmark occasion, Mr. Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints Limited, said, “At Asian Paints, we are excited to join the Onam celebrations this year with a king-sized gift that truly befits the grandeur of this festival by welcoming King Mahabali in the most majestic way possible. Our tribute comes in the form of Indias largest Pookalam designed over a floor painted with Asian Paints Apex Floor Guard. Just like the festival, our floor paint is a testament to durability, strength, shine and an exceptional finish – qualities that truly match the spirit of a king. We wish all of Kerala a joyful and prosperous Onam!”

Traditional Kerala homes feature extensive verandas and courtyards serving as gateways to welcome guests and spaces where families gather to celebrate occasions big and small. Asian Paints Apex Floor Guard not only adds a colourful layer to these spaces, but also ensures that heavy wear and tear won’t impact their beauty. Apex Floor Guard comes with exceptional durability and a wide array of performance properties tailored to suit application needs. Its the protective layer every flooring deserves.

About Asian Paints Limited

Since its foundation in 1942, Asian Paints has come a long way to become India’s leading and Asia’s second largest paint company, with a consolidated turnover of Rs. 34,489 crores (Rs. 345 billion). Asian Paints operates in 15 countries and has 27 paint manufacturing facilities in India, servicing consumers in over 60 countries. Asian Paints has always been a leader in the paint industry, innovating and introducing new concepts in India like Colour Ideas, Safe Painting Service, Colour Next and Asian Paints Beautiful Homes Stores. Asian Paints manufactures a wide range of paints for Decorative and Industrial use for interior and exterior walls. Their portfolio also includes SmartCare range for waterproofing, WoodTech products for wood finishes and Adhesives range for all surfaces. The company is also present in the “Home Improvement and Decor segment” and offers bath and kitchen products. The company also introduced lighting, furnishings, and furniture in its portfolio and offers a range of safe and supervised painting and interior design services.

