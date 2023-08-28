Asia’s Largest Integrated Exhibition – Clean India Technology Week Opens in Mumbai on September 13, 2023 at Bombay Exhibition Centre

The three-day event includes 19th edition of Clean India Show, Waste Technology India Expo, Laundrex India and Car Care Expo

Continuing the efforts in tune with the India’s Vision to create a nation with clean environment, Clean India Technology Week has been bringing together technologies and solutions for addressing cleanliness & hygiene and waste management solutions for varied segments.

In the words of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the aim of is to make the cities garbage-free. With the second phase, Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0, there will be increased focus on waste management and making cities water-secure.

The 19th edition of Clean Indian Show is all set to take place at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai from September 13-15, 2023. With over 250 national and international exhibitors & 15000 visitors, the Clean India Technology Week is the single largest platform in India addressing end-to-end technologies and solutions for professional cleaning, facility management, waste management & recycling and hygiene & sanitation. across an extensive range of 60+ sectors.

2022 expo in Greater Noida saw a number of business visitors and government officials

Hosted by Virtual Info Systems Pvt. Ltd., Clean India Technology Week serves as a resounding statement to India’s steadfast dedication to cleanliness and hygiene. By uniting diverse sectors, facilitating invaluable networking opportunities, nurturing the exchange of knowledge, acknowledging exemplary achievements and providing a platform for influential decision makers, this annual event assumes a pivotal role in propelling the expansion of the cleaning and hygiene industry.

“The significance of the Expo lies in the fact that it has been working towards bringing together not only the professionals but also those who are keen to understand scientific cleaning solutions and join the crusade of achieving clean& healthy built and external environment,” says J P Nair, Managing Director, Virtual Info Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Taking place annually, CTW India epitomizes a comprehensive resource, offering a unified space for sourcing economical solutions all under one roof. Beyond the traditional exhibition experience, the event harnesses the potential of its online matchmaking tool, facilitating the discovery of the right partners. With high level conference sessions, the event presents an optimal setting for networking, sharing ideas, exploring the latest innovations and technologies, engaging in impactful buyer-seller interactions and forging valuable B2B connections.

AT the Expo, one can witness a complete range of cleaning professionals, leading facility management companies, waste management experts, dedicated housekeepers, enterprising laundry proprietors and innovative OEM representatives. With an expansive reach encompassing diverse sectors such as manufacturing, engineering, food processing, financial institutions, healthcare, hospitality, IT, warehousing, malls and multiplexes, real estates, construction and infrastructure, religious sites, educational institutions, FM service providers, railways, airports, retail and more.

CTW puts serious emphasis on engagement and quality ROI. The curation of industry specific pavilions ensures streamlined networking, smoother procurement, and a more focused showcasing of emerging brands within the selected segments. There are diverse Pavilions for Pest Management n, Commercial Cleaning, Industrial Cleaning and Accessories and Spares.

Key Benefits of the Event:

Generate new leads and business opportunities.

Increase brand reach and awareness to the relevant stakeholders.

Develop your business and visibility within a qualified and diverse ecosystem.

Best platform to launch and promote new brands, products and services.

Engage in an exclusive ono-on-one buyer seller meets.

Position your company as a leading player.

Easy competition analysis and research.

Gain insights on the latest trends with knowledge expert.

Market information

Industrial cleaning equipment market is projected to reach $14.14 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.

India’s laundry market expected to grow to $15 billion by 2025. The Laundry Service Market t to grow at CAGR of 4.96% through FY 2026.

The India vehicle care products market is expected to grow from US$ 74.9 million in 2022 to US$ 132.7 million by 2028.

India generates 3.5 million tonnes Plastic waste annually. In 2021-22 India’s plastic demand was 20.89 million tonnes, which is projected to exceed 22 million tonnes by 2023.

For more information please visit: ctwindia.com.

Like this: Like Loading...