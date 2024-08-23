Home

Business

Asia’s Richest Village In India’s This State; With Rs.7,000 Cr Deposits, Its Prosperity Is Flourishing

A village from India, where 17 banks including private banks have their branches, is ranked as ‘Asia’s Richest Village’.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Asia’s Richest Village In India

In India we might have seen many villages with muddy roads, bullock carts, or load shedding done several hours. Poverty can also still be a problem for some of the states, but there is one village in India which is ranked as ‘Asia’s Richest Village’. A village in Gujarat’s Bhuj has changed the traditional mindset to look at the villages in India.

Madhapur, is a village from Gujarat ranked as Asia’s richest village. Though it is on the outskirts of Bhuj in Gujarat. The population in the village holds fixed deposits worth ₹7,000 crore. A single village has 17 banks, including major public and private banks like HDFC Bank, SBI, PNB, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and Union Bank, among others. Even more banks are looking to open branches in this area.

How Gujarat’s Village Ranked As ‘Asia’s Richest Village’

The village has all basic facilities like water, sanitation, and roads. There are bungalows, both public and private schools, lakes, and temples.

It has a population of around 32,000 people where most of them are NRIs. The village’s prosperity is also attributed to its 65% NRI (non-resident Indian) population. These NRIs deposit crores of rupees every year in local banks and post offices.

There are about 20,000 houses in the village, 1,200 families, mostly living in Africa. Majority of the population from the village runs the construction business in Central Africa. There are other villagers also who reside in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

“Though many villagers live and work abroad, they remain attached to their village and prefer parking their money in the banks here rather than where they live,” Economic Times quoted Parulben Kara, former president of the District Panchayat.











