Aspirants Protesting For Extra Attempt To Clear Exam Detained By Delhi Police

The students are protesting as they claim that they lost out on previous attempts to clear the exam, as the Covid-19 pandemic hampered their preparations.

UPSC 2023 Extra Attempt: The Delhi Police, in the wee hours of Wednesday, detained students who were protesting in the Old Rajinder Nagar area demanding an extra attempt to clear the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam. The students are protesting as they claim that they lost out on previous attempts to clear the exam, as the Covid-19 pandemic hampered their preparations.

The agitated students also argued that the aspirants of SSC and Agniveer were given extra attempts due to the pandemic but the government has neglected those who have been preparing hard for the civil services.

A protestor, who introduced herself as Garima, told news agency ANI that SSC (GD) and Agniveer aspirants were provided extra attempts to clear the exams, considering the pandemic. “If the government can allow extra attempts to SSC (GD) and Agniveer aspirants, why can’t it make a similar provision for us? We are protesting peacefully,” she said.

Another protestor, Rashi, demanded two extra attempts and a relaxation of two years in the age limit. “We want a relaxation of two years and two extra attempts. Didn’t Covid affect the UPSC aspirants? If the government can try to lift MSME and waive off loans, why can’t it provide some relaxation to us? It’s not just corpses, but also our dreams, that were burnt to ashes during the pandemic,” she said.

The Union Public Service Commission, commonly abbreviated as UPSC, is India’s premier central recruitment agency for the recruitment of all the Group ‘A’ officers under the Government of India.




