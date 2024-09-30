Home

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Assam CM slams Rahul Gandhi for spreading lies during LS polls as part of international conspiracy to oust PM Modi

Sarma exuded confidence in the BJP forming government in Haryana in the upcoming Assembly election. The Assam CM said that he held meetings in Sonipat, Julana, and Kalka, adding that the response is very positive and the BJP will form the government.

Sonipat: Assam Chief Minister Himant Biswa Sarma has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he spread lies during the Lok Sabha elections as part of the “international conspiracy” to oust Narendra Modi as Prime Minister of the country. “He spread lies in the whole country during the Lok Sabha elections as part of the international conspiracy to oust Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi, why wasn’t the post of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha given to an OBC if the Prime Minister is an OBC? He asks questions from people, but he doesn’t have answers to the same questions he asks,” Sarma told reporters here.

Sarma exuded confidence in the BJP forming government in Haryana in the upcoming Assembly election. The Assam CM said that he held meetings in Sonipat, Julana, and Kalka, adding that the response is very positive and the BJP will form the government. “During the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi roamed around with a copy of the constitution in all the rallies. Where has the Constitution gone now? Now he doesn’t say that the constitution is in danger. During the Lok Sabha elections, he talked about pensions and the Agniveer scheme, but now he doesn’t talk about them. Now he says he is in favour of abolishing reservation,” he said.

Meanwhile, while addressing a campaign rally in Haryana, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday lashed out at the Congress party, saying that they left no stone unturned in looting the state of Haryana and alleged that the Congress party is the most dishonest and deceitful party of the country.

“Many works like Krishna Circuit, Harpa Circuit, and Saraswati Vikas Heritage Centre are being done in Haryana. Players of Haryana bring glory to the state and the country in the Olympics. There is a vision and resolve for development for Haryana under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress has left no stone unturned in looting Haryana. During the rule of the Congress government in Haryana, only the area of the Chief Minister continued to develop. People were looted of their lands. The black business of transfer and posting had started. The most dishonest and deceitful party in the country is the Congress party,” said CM Dhami while participating in a public meeting organised in favour of BJP candidate Tejpal Tanwar at Maruti Kunj in Haryana’s Sohna.



Haryana goes to the polls on October 5 to elect a 90-member state legislative assembly to form its next government, with the counting set to take place on October 8. In 2019, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 40 seats. Congress won 30 seats.











