Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 For Grade 3 Posts Declared at sebaonline.org; Direct Link, Steps to Check Scores Here

Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 at sebaonline.org: All those who have appeared for the examination can download the Assam SLRC Grade 3 result 2022 by visiting the Board’s official website at sebaonline.org.

Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 at sebaonline.org: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has declared the Assam direct recruitment result 2022 for grade III posts. All those who have appeared for the examination can download the Assam SLRC Grade 3 result 2022 by visiting the Board’s official website at sebaonline.org.SEBA has already declared the results for class IV posts on October 18, 2022.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 26,442 vacant posts will be filled, out of which 13,300 are for grade 3 and 13,341 are for grade 4 posts. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the scores.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD ASSAM DIRECT RECRUITMENT RESULT 2022 For Grade 3 Posts?

Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam at sebaonline.org

Look for the link that reads, “Paper III HSSLC or Equivalent Link 1 Link 2,” available on the homepage.

Enter the login credentials such as the application number and password and click on the log-in option.

The Assam Grade 3 result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Check your result and download it for future reference. As per media reports, over 8 lakh candidates got themselves registered for the exam this year. Meanwhile, over 4 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. Candidates are also advised to be in touch with the SEBA website sebaonline.org for the latest updates on the exam.



