Home

News

Assam Faces Severe Flooding as Brahmaputra River Swells, Over 1.05 Lakh People Affected

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Hojai, Nagaon, Tamulpur, Darrang, Nalbari, Lakhimpur and Udalguri.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Guwahati: Over 1.05 lakh individuals across 14 districts in Assam have been severely affected by the devastating floods, which have been unleashed by incessant rains over the last few days. According to the flood report submitted by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 96,000 residents have been affected in the Karimganj district alone.

According to reports, the water level of the mighty Brahmaputra River has risen due to heavy downpour in parts of Assam and neighbouring states. The water level of the Kopili River, a tributary of the Brahmaputra River, is also flowing above the danger level mark at Kampur in Nagaon district, per ASDMA.

A local in the district told ANI that the water level was going up and down. “There is a statue in the middle of the river and when the water reaches its neck, we realize that the water level has risen,” the local said.

Assam Rains: Here are the top updates

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 1,05,700 people are hit due to the floods in Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Karimganj, Nagaon and Nalbari districts.

Karimganj is the worst hit with over 95,300 people suffering

5,000 people were affected in the Nagaon district and Dhemaji with more than 3,600 people reeling under flood waters, it said.

Till Sunday, only around 6,000 people were suffering in flood waters across four districts of the state.

The total number of people losing their lives in this year’s flood, landslide and storm stands at 34.

The administration has been operating 11 relief camps in one district, where 3,168 persons have taken shelter, and running three relief distribution centres in one district.

The authority has distributed 21.5 quintals of rice, 3.81 quintals of dal, 1.14 quintals of salt and 114 litres of mustard oil among the flood victims during the last 24 hours.

At present, 309 villages are under water and 1,005.7 hectare of crop areas have been damaged across the state, the ASDMA said.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Hojai, Nagaon, Tamulpur, Darrang, Nalbari, Lakhimpur and Udalguri. At present, Kopili river at Kampur is flowing above the danger marks, ASDMA said.

On account of widespread flooding, over 62,173 domestic animals and poultry are affected across the state.











