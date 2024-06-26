NationalPolitics

Assam Govt To Bear Admission Fee of College Students Whose Parents

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 26, 2024
0 59 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Assam Govt To Bear Admission Fee of College Students Whose Parents’ Annual Income Is Less Than Rs 2 Lakh

The government has also informed that it will bear a cost of approximately Rs 150cr every year on this, which will be credited to the respective colleges in July.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

New Delhi: The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government will now cover the admission fees for college students whose parents’ annual income is less than Rs 2 lakh. The government has also stated that this initiative will cost approximately Rs 150 crore annually, with funds being credited to the respective colleges in July.

The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma has made the announcement. “Govt of Assam is bearing the admission fee of college students whose parent’s annual income is less than ₹2 lakh. We will bear a cost of appx ₹150cr every year on this, which will be credited to the respective colleges in July. If any student faces an issue, feel free to contact the DC or Education Dept,” CM Sarma tweeted.







Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 26, 2024
0 59 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Fifty-Fifty FF.100 Ticket Number Winner List, Agent Name

June 26, 2024

CBI Formally Arrests Arvind Kejriwal From Court In Delhi Excise Policy Case

June 26, 2024

Meet Om Birla, Two-Time Lok Sabha Speaker Who Never Lost An Election In His Political Career

June 26, 2024

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Is A Leader Beyond Politics

June 26, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow