Home

News

Assam Govt To Bear Admission Fee of College Students Whose Parents’ Annual Income Is Less Than Rs 2 Lakh

The government has also informed that it will bear a cost of approximately Rs 150cr every year on this, which will be credited to the respective colleges in July.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma



New Delhi: The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government will now cover the admission fees for college students whose parents’ annual income is less than Rs 2 lakh. The government has also stated that this initiative will cost approximately Rs 150 crore annually, with funds being credited to the respective colleges in July.

The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma has made the announcement. “Govt of Assam is bearing the admission fee of college students whose parent’s annual income is less than ₹2 lakh. We will bear a cost of appx ₹150cr every year on this, which will be credited to the respective colleges in July. If any student faces an issue, feel free to contact the DC or Education Dept,” CM Sarma tweeted.

Govt of Assam is bearing the admission fee of college students whose parent’s annual income is less than ₹2 lakh. We will bear a cost of appx ₹150cr every year on this, which will be credited to the respective colleges in July. If any student faces an issue, feel free to… pic.twitter.com/sc3I8cxLB6 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 26, 2024











