Assam Govt to Refund Fees of Unsuccessful Recruitment Exam Candidates

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government will keep the fees of only successful candidates.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo)

Guwahati: The Assam government on Sunday declared the result of the written exam that was held to recruit nearly 11,000 employees in grade 3 jobs in various departments in the state. While around twice the number of candidates were selected for those vacant posts and will appear for a second round of interviews, the state government has decided to refund the fees paid by the unsuccessful candidates in the exam.

At least 8-10 lakh candidates took the written test for the grade 3 state government posts. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government will keep the fees of only successful candidates. “For all those who could not pass the written examination, we will refund the fees they paid to appear in the exam. It will be done through the bank accounts that they used during the fee payment,” he added.

The examinations were held on August 21 and 28 this year. In total, there were 26,442 vacant posts, out of which 13,300 are grade 3 and 13,341 grade 4 posts. The results for grade 4 posts were declared earlier.



