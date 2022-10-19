Assam Hikes Daily Allowance Of Home Guards To Rs 767. Check Revised Salary Here

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Bringing festive cheers to the home guards of the state, the Assam government on Wednesday increased their daily duty allowance from Rs 300 to Rs 767. Issuing a notification in this regard, the state government said that the hike will come into effect immediately. After the hike, the monthly salary of a home guard will be Rs 23,010, the state government said.Also Read – 7th Pay Commission News: Haryana Announces Diwali Bonus, Hikes DA by 4% For Govt Employees. Calculate Revised Salary Here

“A key arm of @assampolice, Home Guards play a crucial role in maintaining law and order. Fulfilling the long-standing demand of around 24,000 home guards, we’ve approved enhancement of their daily wages to Rs 767 from the existing Rs 300, thus increasing their monthly wages to Rs 23,010,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet. Also Read – Pobitra Wildlife Sanctuary Park In Assam Reopens After Monsoons; See Safari Timings, How To Reach Here

States hike DA for employees

The development comes after several states increased the dearness allowance and dearness relief of government employees ahead of Diwali. The states that have increased the DA and DR include Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Also Read – Rajasthan Govt Announces Diwali Bonus For 6 Lakh Employees. Check Who Will Get Salary Hike This Time

Centre hikes DA for govt employees

Last month, the Union Cabinet increased the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief by 4 per cent effective July 1, 2022, benefiting 41.85 lakh central government employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners. The additional instalment of DA and dearness relief (DR) is an increase of 4 per cent over the existing rate of 34 per cent of basic pay/pension.

Giving details, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the combined impact on the exchequer on account of both DA and DR would be Rs 12,852.5 crore per annum.

He said the Central government employees and pensioners will become entitled to higher amount of DA and DR respectively, with effect from July 1, 2022.

The increase in the DA and DR is based on the percentage increase in 12 monthly average of All India Consumer Price Index for the period ending June, 2022.