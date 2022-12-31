Assam Man Dies By Suicide On Facebook Live After Girlfriend Refuses To Marry Him

The deceased has been identified as Jaideep Roy who was working as a medical sales professional.

Silchar: A 27-year-old man died by suicide during a Facebook live stream after his girlfriend refused to marry him. The man took this extreme step during a live streaming on Facebook. The deceased has been identified as Jaideep Roy who was working as a medical sales professional.

According to the police, the deceased has sent a formal proposal to the girl and her family for marriage but the girl refused to marry him citing “family pressure”. In his live stream, Roy said that the reason for his extreme action was his girlfriend’s refusal to marry him.

Initially, the deceased’s family did not file any complaint with the police. But now they are accusing the girl’s family of driving him to take this fatal step, reported NDTV.

“I sent a formal proposal of marriage but, in front of everyone, she refused. Later her uncle came to me and said they will kill her because of our relationship. Now I am leaving this world so that she doesn’t suffer because of me,” Joy said on Facebook live.

He also apologised to his family members in the video and expressed his love for them but added that his love for the girl is more and he cannot live without her.

The deceased’s brother accused the woman’s family of pressuring Roy of taking the extreme step.”The woman’s family pressured my brother to take the drastic step. Her uncle threatened to kill her. My brother was a good man and was taking care of our whole family. He earned well, so I don’t understand what the problem was for the woman’s family,” the deceased’s brother said as quoted by the media house.

The Assam Police is investigating the matter.



