Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Assam Meghalaya Mizoram And Tripura on Alert Several Flights Trains Cancelled

Cyclone Sitrang LIVE: Hello, India.Com brings you the latest updates on Cyclone Sitrang  as the India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert indicating extremely heavy rainfall for four North Eastern states —Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura. “Under Sitrang influence, widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms/lightning/heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rain at isolated places is very likely to occur over Tripura on 24th & 25th October 2022,” IMD said in a press release. Meanwhile, in Meghalaya, Disaster Management authorities have been put on alert. Besides, all educational institutes in 4 districts bordering Bangladesh will remain shut. The districts are East and West Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, and South West Khasi Hills. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on Cyclone Sitrang. Also Read – Cyclone Sitrang: Many Northeast-Bound Flights, Trains Cancelled. Details Inside

Also Read – Cyclone Sitrang: Kali Pooja Pandal in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar Collapses As Cyclone Intensifies Also Read – Cyclone Sitrang Intensifies, Inches Closer to West Bengal, Odisha; NDRF Teams Deployed | Key Updates





