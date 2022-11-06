In the last five days, 270 cases of dengue were detected in the Karbi Anglong district.

Assam Schools, Colleges In Diphu To Remain Shut For A Week Amid Dengue Outbreak (Representational, File Image)

Assam Schools Closed: In the wake of surge in cases of dengue, all government and private schools and colleges falling under Diphu Municipal Board and Greater Diphu Town area will remain closed from Monday to Saturday, according to official orders. The educational institutes will remain shut till the next week. In the last five days, 270 cases of dengue were detected in the Karbi Anglong district, it said.

Preventive measures have been initiated against the “impending epidemic”, the order said, announcing the closure of all educational institutions in Diphu Municipal Board and Greater Diphu Town areas from Monday to Saturday.

A National Health Mission (NHM) statement said that of the 285 dengue cases detected in the state between November 1 and 5, 271 were from the Karbi Anglong district.

“The situation in Karbi Anglong is under close watch and all preventive measures are being taken to combat the situation,” the NHM statement said.

DENGUE COMMON SYMPTOMS

High Fever

Nausea

Lowered appetite

vomiting

Itchy skin or rash

Severe Bodyache

Low Blood Pressure

Pain in the belly, eyes,

Fatigue

Restlessness

DENGUE PRECAUTIONS

It is advised to avoid wearing short sleeves or shorts specially while going out.

Ensure clean environment, do not let water stagnate in your surrounding which could act as breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Onset on monsoon entails collection of water at many places that mostly increases probability of dengue cases.

Keep doors and windows closed to prevent mosquitos to enter houses and also keep your surroundings clean.



