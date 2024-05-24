NationalPolitics

Assam State Lucky Draw Lucky (DECLARED)- Check Winners List Here

Bodoland Lottery Result Friday (24-05-2024): Assam State Lucky Draw Lucky (DECLARED)- Check Winners List Here

Bodoland Lottery Result Friday (24-05-2024): Assam State Lucky Draw Lucky (DECLARED)- Check Winners List Here

Bodoland Lottery Result Today LIVE Updates for May 23, 2024: The Bodoland Lottery Department has declared the state Lottery Result on Friday, May 24, 2024, at 3:00 PM. Usually, the state lottery is played three times a day and several people buy Bodoland Lottery tickets and try their luck.

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. India.com neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Bodoland lottery ticket result.




