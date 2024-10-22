NationalPolitics

Assam state lucky draw result(declared); Check winners list, ticket number

October 22, 2024
0 19 1 minute read

live

Bodoland Lottery Result Today LIVE Updates for October 22, 2024: The Bodoland Lottery Department will declare the Bodoland Lottery Result today, October 22, 2024, at 3:00 PM.

bodoland
Bodoland Lottery Result Monday (27-05-2024): Assam State Lucky Draw Lucky (DECLARED)- Check Winners List Here, Ticket Numbers

Bodoland Lottery Result Today LIVE Updates for October 22, 2024The Bodoland Lottery Department will declare the Bodoland Lottery Result today, October 22, 2024, at 3:00 PM. Usually, the Bodoland Lottery is played three times a day. Several people buy Bodoland Lottery tickets.

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. India.com neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Bodoland lottery ticket result.







