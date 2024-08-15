Home

Assam's Future 'Not Secure' For 'Us' As Hindu-Muslim Population Balance Eroding: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that “we (Hindus) have become a minority in 12-13 districts”, and asserted that a strong state government in needed to protect the state’s indigenous population.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed Hindus are now a minority in “12-13 districts” of Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Thursday claimed that the future of the state is “not secure” because of rapid change in demographics due to the fast decline of population balance between Hindus and Muslims.

“The future of Assam is not secure for us. The Hindu-Muslim population balance is declining fast. The Muslim population in 2021 rose to 41 per cent, while the Hindus were down to 57 per cent. The rest is shared by Christians and other communities,” Sarma claimed in his address after hoisting the national flag in Guwahati on the nation’s 78th Independence Day.

Sarma also claimed that Assam’s indigenous people have gone in a “defensive mode” due to demographic change in the state as “we are a minority in 12-13 districts”.

“Hindu population is slowly going down to 50 per cent from 60-65 per cent. In such a crisis phase, I am trying to bring back the population balance,” the chief minister said in his Independence Day speech.

“I request all Hindus, Muslims and others to follow the family planning norms. We should be aware against polygamy by all sections of the society,” he added.

Sarma claimed that “we (Hindus) have become a minority in 12-13 districts”, and asserted that a strong state government is the need of the hour to protect Assam’s indigenous people who he claimed feel “endangered” at every step.

“I am not the sunlight, but will stand like a candle of hope to protect the interest of indigenous people till my last breath,” he added.

