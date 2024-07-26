NationalPolitics

Assam’s Moidams Features in UNESCO World Heritage List Under Cultural Property

New Delhi: The mound-burial system of the Ahom dynasty in Assam — ‘Moidams’ — was on Friday included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, making it the first cultural property from the Northeast to get the coveted tag. Sharing a post on X, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote,” The Moidams make it to the #UNESCO World Heritage list under the category Cultural Property – a great win for Assam Thank You Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji , Members of the @UNESCO World Heritage Committee and to the people of Assam.”


